Dallas Cowboys 'Unsung Hero' of 2025 Perfectly Rounds Out Elite NFL Unit

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the NFL's best offenses during the 2025 campaign, ranking No. 2 overall. Dallas also produced the No. 2 passing offense and No. 9 rushing offense, and the team hopes to keep things rolling in 2026.

While the team had several breakout stars like George Pickens and Javonte Williams, one "unsung hero" for the team was a second-year pass catcher who helped round out one of the league's best trios.

NFL.com's Kevin Patra named an "unsung hero" for every team in the league as we prepare for the end of the season, with wide receiver Ryan Flournoy earning the honor.

With Flournoy, Pickens, and CeeDee Lamb on the outside for Dak Prescott, the Cowboys' passing attack was virtually unstoppable.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy catches a pass during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"The Cowboys found a legit third receiver. In his second season, Flournoy generated 475 yards on 40 catches (11.9 yards per catch) with four touchdowns," Petra wrote.

"As a beneficiary of the defensive attention paid to ﻿﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿﻿ and ﻿﻿George Pickens﻿﻿, Flournoy thrived, generating 0.09 EPA per route, 11th-best among all receivers with at least 200 routes run. His 0.45 EPA per target finished second on the Cowboys, behind only Pickens. Assuming Jerry Jones finds a way to retain Pickens, Dallas will enter 2026 with an excellent trio as the team looks to return to prominence."

Ryan Flournoy's breakout 2025 campaign

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy leaves the field following a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Flournoy finished the 2025 campaign with 40 catches for 475 yards and four touchdowns. Having a reliable WR3, let alone a WR2, is something the Cowboys have not had the luxury of taking advantage of in years, so expect Flournoy to continue having a strong role.

Flournoy entered the league as a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Southeast Missouri State.

Last season, Flournoy appeared in 11 games with one start, hauling in just 10 catches for 102 yards. With the increased reps as the season winds down, it will be interesting to see how he continues to develop in 2026 as the team's clear WR3.

