3 Senior Bowl EDGE Rushers Putting Themselves on Cowboys’ Radar

The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 campaign ended in disappointment, but they believe they have a strong foundation to build on, especially on offense.

Now, they have to find a way to get the defense back on track. The selection of Christian Parker as the new defensive coordinator is a step in the right direction, but he needs more talent to work with.

While the Cowboys will look to free agency, they prefer to build through the NFL draft. That's why it's a good idea to monitor players at a position of need, including these three edge prospects who have been standing out during the early practices at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Zion Young, Missouri

Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young in action against the Massachusetts Minutemen. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-5 and 262 pounds, Missouri’s Zion Young already looks the part of an NFL pass rusher. During the early practices in Mobile, he’s proven he doesn’t just look the part, however, he’s been showing how dominant he can be.

Young has been winning rep after rep, getting attention and praise from scouts in attendance. His speed off the snap is giving offensive tackles fits.

Zion Young is a maniac pic.twitter.com/eztQ3G3coI — Max Chadwick (@CFBMaxChadwick) January 27, 2026

His name was prevalent throughout the second practice, which should have him on the Cowboys’ radar.

Derrick Moore, Michigan

Michigan edge Derrick Moore celebrates a sack against Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dallas fans might still have PTSD from the past two defensive linemen taken from Michigan, but that doesn’t mean the front office will overlook Derrick Moore.

The 6-foot-3, 256-pound Moore was bullying offensive linemen on Tuesday, with Trevor Sikkema saying he will run through blockers.

You better have your feet under you or Michigan ED Derrick Moore is running straight through you pic.twitter.com/PL1Qp3Diky — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 27, 2026

Moore is an ascending pass rusher who broke out with 10.0 sacks this season. Not seen as a Round 1 selection, Moore is someone the Cowboys can consider should they decide to trade back and add picks on Day 2.

T.J. Parker, Clemson

Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker celebrates a tackle against Louisiana State University. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After recording 11 sacks in 2024, T.J. Parker’s numbers declined this season. He finished with just five sacks, but he’s still considered a first-round talent. He’s also reminding everyone in Mobile why that’s the case.

You see why Clemson EDGE TJ Parker had top 10 buzz in the summer.



First pass rush rep in team work ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/3Isk1kI3Ik — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 27, 2026

Parker’s length has been a problem for quarterbacks while his incredible bend is allowing him to get past tackles with ease. He’s a player the Cowboys need to be watching closely.

