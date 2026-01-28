Dallas Cowboys Working to Keep Breakout Star From Leaving in NFL Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the most prolific offensive attacks in the NFL during the 2025-26 season, headlined by star quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott rebounded from a season-ending injury in 2024 to start in all 17 games, throwing for his second-most passing yards and tying for his third-most passing touchdowns in a single campaign. Prescott finished third in the league in passing yards, coming up just short of Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff.

It certainly helped that Prescott had plenty of talent around him. Dallas reinforced its offense ahead of the season, signing Javonte Williams in free agency, along with other pieces. The decision was questioned at the time as the Cowboys let Rico Dowdle leave for the Carolina Panthers after a career year.

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Williams ended up being a major bargain for the Cowboys, making just $3 million. He led the charge on the ground, rushing 252 times for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns. Williams added 35 catches for 137 yards and two more scores.

Dallas is hoping to keep the 25-year-old with the franchise this offseason. The Cowboys are taking the necessary steps to iron out a deal.

Cowboys Already Meeting With Javonte Williams' Representatives

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams (33) runs into the end zone an after completing a pass, for another touchdown, Sunday, October 5, 2025. Dallas went on to win, 37-22. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's no shock that the Cowboys are prioritizing continuity on offense, considering the way the unit performed last year. Keeping the chemistry flowing will mean paying the necessary price for Williams and wide receiver George Pickens.

“Obviously, there’s guys that we want to keep from last year. Whether it’s George Pickens or it’s Javonte [Williams], those are all guys that play into the free agency picture, "Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Nick Harris.

"We’ve got work to do on the defensive side of the ball," Jones continued. "Whether that’s through free agency or the draft, there’s a lot of resources there that we can use to make our defense better."

Jones didn't get into specifics with Pickens, but he did mention that the team has already met with Williams' representation. Those discussions will continue around the NFL Combine.

“We’ve certainly visited with Javonte,” he said. “We haven’t had a lot of those visits, most of those happen at the combine. Obviously, we still have some time before free agency starts. We’re always visiting the representatives about our players.”

Williams is back on the right track after a serious knee injury nearly derailed his career in 2022. He's earned the right to cash in and is still young enough to be effective in the years to come.

A second-round pick in 2021, Williams has appeared in 70 games at the professional level. He's rushed 858 times for 3,595 yards and 22 touchdowns while catching 193 passes for 1,103 yards and seven more scores.

