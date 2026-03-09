The Dallas Cowboys have already made some notable moves this offseason prior to the 2026 NFL Draft.

As the free agency craze began on Monday, Dallas got busy on the trade market, agreeing to a deal with the Green Bay Packers for defensive tackle Rashan Gary in exchange for a late-round 2027 draft pick, per reports from ESPN.

It wasn't long after that reports began to surface of multiple other teams agreeing to terms on new contracts with free agents, but things remained somewhat quiet on Dallas' end in that regard.

But now, the Cowboys could be closing in on coming to terms with a new addition to the defense under recently-hired defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Cowboys in Contact With Cardinals Safety Jalen Thompson

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Per reports from ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys "have been in contact" with Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson in free agency.

If the two sides can come to terms on a potential deal, it doesn't mean that Thompson has officially signed with the team yet, but things could certainly trend in that direction quickly.

Thompson, 27, was originally a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Supplemental Draft after playing collegiately at Washington State.

He immediately contributed as a rookie and ended up spending the next seven seasons in Arizona.

After starting nine of 15 games in 2019, Thompson dealt with injuries in 2020 before coming back in 2021 to put together one of the best years of his career.

That season, Thompson finished with 121 total tackles (79 solo), three interceptions and seven pass breakups. He proved to be one of Arizona's top defensive players despite not necessarily being a household, star-level name among most NFL fans.

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The following season in 2022, Thompson continued to produce with 110 total tackles (79 solo), one fumble recovery, eight pass breakups and an interception.

In 2023, he finished with career-high marks in pass breakups (nine) and interceptions (four) while starting al 15 games he appeared in.

After how woeful Dallas' secondary was last season, adding a veteran safety like Thompson to the mix could be a notable move for the Cowboys.