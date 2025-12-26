Why Dallas Cowboys should trade for Maxx Crosby amid Raiders turmoil
As the 2025 NFL trade deadline approached, the Dallas Cowboys were rumored to have interest in trading for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, but nothing ever materialized. At the time, the Raiders and Crosby both wanted to continue their relationship, but that might have changed.
Jay Glazer reports that Crosby was told by the team he was being shut down for the final two games after battling injuries all season. Crosby isn't interested in missing the final two games and "vehemently disagreed" with the decision.
MORE: Cowboys RB Malik Davis' early career mirrors unexpected breakout
That turmoil has Crosby's name being thrown around as a potential trade piece once again, and if that's the case, the Cowboys should be interested. Not only does Crosby play a position of need, but his contract is considered "extremely tradable."
His $30 million guaranteed in 2026 would be affordable, and the cap hit goes down in future years.
What would it cost for Cowboys to land Maxx Crosby?
Trading for Crosby would likely cost the Cowboys one of their two first-round picks in 2026 as well as another early pick in 2027. If they're able to make the move without sending two Round 1 picks, it's something they should absolutely consider.
MORE: Cowboys must poach Bears star assistant to fix biggest coaching staff blunder
Crosby is a difference-maker who had 10 sacks this season, despite playing at less than 100 percent. He now has 69.5 sacks in his first seven seasons in the league. While his pass rush is what gets the most attention, Crosby is also a stout run defender. In 2025, PFF gave him a grade of 78.7 in run defense, which is the fifth-highest rating for a defensive end.
Dallas has rebuilt the interior of their defensive line, with Quinnen Williams standing out as an elite building block. Adding Crosby on the same line could be exactly what they need to make everyone's job easier on that side of the ball.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 studs & 2 duds from Cowboys' narrow Christmas escape vs Commanders
Rapid reactions from Cowboys' aggressive Week 17 win over Commanders
Cowboys' Dak Prescott adds to franchise record book during Christmas Day win
Cowboys RB Javonte Williams' injury spoils Christmas for fantasy football owners
New Cowboys 2026 NFL mock draft gift wraps defensive stars for Dallas
Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.