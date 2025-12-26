Why Dallas Cowboys should trade for Maxx Crosby amid Raiders turmoil

As the 2025 NFL trade deadline approached, the Dallas Cowboys were rumored to have interest in trading for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, but nothing ever materialized. At the time, the Raiders and Crosby both wanted to continue their relationship, but that might have changed.

Jay Glazer reports that Crosby was told by the team he was being shut down for the final two games after battling injuries all season. Crosby isn't interested in missing the final two games and "vehemently disagreed" with the decision.

That turmoil has Crosby's name being thrown around as a potential trade piece once again, and if that's the case, the Cowboys should be interested. Not only does Crosby play a position of need, but his contract is considered "extremely tradable."

Maxx Crosby contract is extremely tradable. Only $5M dead on the Raiders side. Inheriting team has $30M guaranteed in 2026, which is no problem. The rest of the contract is just $28M team options.



Both teams incentivized to move on. Gone. pic.twitter.com/Cd6oOTk586 — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) December 26, 2025

His $30 million guaranteed in 2026 would be affordable, and the cap hit goes down in future years.

What would it cost for Cowboys to land Maxx Crosby?

Trading for Crosby would likely cost the Cowboys one of their two first-round picks in 2026 as well as another early pick in 2027. If they're able to make the move without sending two Round 1 picks, it's something they should absolutely consider.

Crosby is a difference-maker who had 10 sacks this season, despite playing at less than 100 percent. He now has 69.5 sacks in his first seven seasons in the league. While his pass rush is what gets the most attention, Crosby is also a stout run defender. In 2025, PFF gave him a grade of 78.7 in run defense, which is the fifth-highest rating for a defensive end.

Dallas has rebuilt the interior of their defensive line, with Quinnen Williams standing out as an elite building block. Adding Crosby on the same line could be exactly what they need to make everyone's job easier on that side of the ball.

