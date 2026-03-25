Cowboys Identified as Landing Spot for 56-Game Starter at CB

The Dallas Cowboys have been more active than usual during the 2026 NFL offseason. Focused on fixing one of the worst defenses in the league, Dallas has been bringing in players who fit into new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's scheme.

They have added multiple defenders, with four new faces in the secondary. They also added EDGE Rashan Gary and nose tackle Otito Ogbonnia. Their additions should help, but the Cowboys are expected to add more defenders with their two first round selections in the 2026 NFL draft.

That doesn’t mean they won’t still make moves before then, especially with some bargain free agents still on the market. In a look at some of the top players available, Pro Football Network's Alex Kennedy identified the best fits for multiple free agents, and named former third-round pick Fabian Moreau as a player Dallas should consider.

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Fabian Moreau against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

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”In his last two years as a Viking, Fabian Moreau hasn’t started a game, serving in a heavily rotational role for Minnesota’s secondary. That said, he’s provided quality depth as an outside cornerback for their defense, allowing a passer rating of just 57.6 in 2025,” Kennedy wrote.

“Moreau’s ball production doesn’t jump off the page because of his smaller sample size compared to other cornerbacks on this list. But he’s been quite efficient on the field, adding a No. 33-ranked 79.5 CBi score in 2025. He’s a high-level depth piece who could slide into a stopgap starting role if need be.”

Moreau was originally selected out of UCLA by Washington in 2017. After spending four years in the nation’s capital, Moreau became a journeyman. He spent one season with the Atlanta Falcons, one with the New York Giants, and one with the Denver Broncos. He’s been in Minnesota the past two years.

For his career, Moreau has appeared in 124 games with 56 starts. He has 322 tackles, 45 pass breakups, and seven interceptions.

Cornerback has been a focal point for the Cowboys this offseason

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant signals during an NFC Divisional Round game against Chicago. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Dallas has been focused on fixing their cornerback room this offseason. They already signed Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick, who were both with the Los Angeles Rams last season.

Their two signings at safety, Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke, can also help since each can play in the slot.

Even so, adding more competition would be wise for Dallas, given the struggles they had in playing coverage in 2025.