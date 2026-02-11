Cowboys Insider Makes Bold Prediction for Spending in NFL Free Agency

Jerry Jones is doing what Jerry Jones does: building up the hype for the Dallas Cowboys' offseason moves.

In years past, fans have been let down when they have believed some of his promises. The biggest example was ahead of the 2024 season when Jones claimed he was "all-in," but then did nearly nothing in NFL free agency.

This year, however, those around the team have more hope. One such person is insider Bobby Belt, who said Jones doesn't sound like his typical salesman self. Instead, Belt believes Jones finally understands that they need to spend to improve their roster.

"He does not typically say, like, he'll say, we're going to be all in, but then it's like, oh, was that tied to this? It's always kind of just very almost salesman language," Belt said.

"Like, you can tell he's trying to, like, oh, did I mean that, or did I mean that? He's been, this is two straight times he's been pretty direct saying, like, we need to add, and we need to spend for it."

How much will the Dallas Cowboys spend?

When asked for a prediction on what the highest average per year salary added in free agency for the Cowboys would be, Belt said he couldn't answer that because it all depends on what positions they attack in the draft, as opposed to free agency. He did make a bold claim, however, stating that he believes they will spend much more this year than they have in the past decade.

"That, I'm not sure because they can always do it differently. I would say, though, that they are going to sign somebody this offseason on the outside whose total guarantees over the life of the contract is probably more than they've spent on any individual class any offseason in the last decade."

Some names Belt said to watch for include cornerback Alontae Taylor, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, and perhaps wide receiver Alec Pierce. As for Pierce, he did say that would be an option only if they move on from George Pickens.

Any of the listed players would be welcomed, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

