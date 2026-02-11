Cowboys Listed as Top Suitor for Super Bowl Champion CB in NFL Free Agency

It was difficult watching the Dallas Cowboys' secondary in 2025.

Every player seemed painfully uncomfortable in Matt Eberflus' system as they gave up one huge play after another. This year, the hope is that new defensive coordinator Christian Parker will do a better job with communication, leading to more efficient play.

While that will surely help, Dallas still needs more talent in the secondary. They've been linked to some of the top prospects in the upcoming NFL draft, but would be wise to look for veteran help as well.

That's why Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox lists the Cowboys as one of the top suitors for Riq Woolen, who is fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Seattle Seahawks. Once a promising piece in their secondary, Woolen hasn't been an ideal fit with Mike Macdonald, with rumors of his exit circulating throughout the year.

"Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen was the topic of trade speculation before the in-season deadline but stuck with Seattle through its Super Bowl run. He had a critical taunting penalty during the NFC Championship Game but also logged eight tackles and four passes defended in the postseason," Knox wrote.

"During the regular season, Woolen logged 12 passes defended in 16 games while allowing an opposing passer rating of only 75.5 in coverage. In four campaigns with the Seahawks, the 26-year-old has never allowed an opposing passer rating above 80.0 in a season."

Will the Cowboys pursue Riq Woolen?

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Woolen, who was tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions as a rookie, has had his share of concerns with consistency. That said, the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder would be a significant upgrade over any player in the Dallas secondary from 2025.

The question comes down to how much money he will make on the open market. If there's a bidding war, Jerry Jones might not want to get involved. According to Spotrac, Woolen's estimated value is around $8.2 million per season. Should that prove to be an accurate salary, it would be well worth the move.

