Dallas Cowboys' run defense gets major boost in new 2026 NFL mock draft

The Dallas Cowboys will be looking for major improvements on the defensive side of the ball during the NFL offseason, with a new defensive coordinator set to be hired in the coming weeks.

Once a new coordinator is in place, the Cowboys can begin looking for players who fit the new philosophy and scheme. Dallas had the No. 30-ranked defense in the league last season, and would benefit from bringing in reinforcements through free agency and the NFL draft.

The good news for Dallas is that there is plenty of defensive talent in the upcoming draft class, and the team has two top-20 picks to address their issues.

MORE: Cowboys' full list of 2026 NFL draft picks after securing two top-20 selections

Max Chadwick of PFF shared his latest 2026 NFL mock draft, with the Cowboys focusing heavily on improving against the run.

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker C.J. Allen tackles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King at Bobby Dodd Stadium | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With the team's first pick, the Cowboys land a well-rounded EDGE to pair with standout rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku, before addressing a major need at linebacker.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest first-round projections for the Cowboys can be seen below.

MORE: Cowboys' defensive rankings for 2025 season show importance of overhaul

Pick No. 12: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk celebrates a stop against the South Alabama Jaguars at Jordan-Hare Stadium | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Faulk is an impressive 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, which would give Dallas even more power on their rebuilt defensive line. Not only would Ezeiruaku have some help on the opposite edge, but Faulk brings a strong presence against the run that the Cowboys have lacked since parting ways with DeMarcus Lawrence.

"The Cowboys have the seventh-worst team run-defense grade in the NFL this year and four upcoming free agents at edge defender," Chadwick writes. "Dallas finds a new running mate for Donovan Ezeiruaku here in Faulk. He has an outstanding 89.2 PFF run-defense grade over the last two years at Auburn."

During his junior campaign, Faulk recorded 39 tackles, five tackles for a loss, two sacks, four passes defensed, and a fumble recovery.

MORE: Cowboys plan more defensive coordinator interviews for Week 2 of search

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): CJ Allen, linebacker, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen looks on against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This season, Allen has been on a tear. The junior linebacker has recorded 85 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. With linebacker as a weakness, adding a player of Allen's caliber late in the first round could be a home run for the Cowboys.

Chadwick notes, "After selecting edge defender Keldric Faulk at No. 12, the Cowboys continue to boost their run defense with Allen here. His 88.6 PFF run-defense grade is ninth among Power Four linebackers this year."

With linebacker being such a major need for the Cowboys, landing Faulk if he is available would be a no-brainer.

Top 3 Dallas Cowboys on the chopping block entering 2026 NFL offseason

Dallas Cowboys' 2026 offseason schedule: Full list of important dates

3 dream Dallas Cowboys prospects for 2026 NFL Draft

Cowboys set up first 3 interviews with defensive coordinator candidates

Cowboys were a mess in 2025 but still dominated NFL TV ratings