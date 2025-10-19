Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder & mom 'twin' in custom 87 Louis Vuitton fits
Dallas Cowboys star tight end Jake Ferguson is having a bounce-back season after failing to find the endzone during the 2024 NFL season. Through the first six weeks of the season, Ferguson has hauled in 44 catches for 305 yards and four touchdowns.
Ferguson has been a consistently reliable target for Dak Prescott, especially in the absence of star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Despite his setback in 2024, Prescott never lost confidence in his safety blanket over the middle. The Cowboys' front office also believed in Ferguson, rewarding him with a massive contract extension before the season.
Away from the team, Ferguson has another strong support system with his fiancée, Haley Cavinder, and his mom. Ahead of the Cowboys' Week 7 clash with the Washington Commanders, Haley and Mama Ferg linked up and decided to be "twins" for the day.
Haley, who is a social media star with her real-life twin Hanna, shared a video and photos of their matching Louis Vuitton outfits for game day, that were customized with his name and No. 87.
Nailed it.
Haley has been one of Ferguson's biggest supporters all season long, consistently popping up to games with her custom fits and showing love for the star tight end.
Let's hope today's fit brings him luck, because it's been working so far this season.
Future Mrs. Ferguson
Ferguson and Cavinder have been dating since 2023. The couple met after Ferguson slid into her DMs on Instagram, according to Haley.
In 2024, Cavinder went public with her relationship with Ferguson on TikTok, writing, “God blessed me with my best friend, thank you for showing me the purest form of love," and the rest is history.
In April 2025, she went from girlfriend to fiancée.
Cavinder first broke onto the scene with his sister Hanna on social media. The "Cavinder Twins" exploded in popularity and were trailblazers in the NIL era. Haley and Hanna wrapped up their college basketball careers at the University of Miami last season.
