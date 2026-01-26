Cowboys Legend on the Hook for Rolex After Super Bowl Bet With Former Teammate

When DeMarcus Lawrence left the Dallas Cowboys in free agency this offseason, he turned heads with some of his comments.

Lawrence, who spent 11 seasons in Dallas, said he believed the Seattle Seahawks could win the Super Bowl. He also made it clear that he didn't think he would have the chance to win a title while with the Cowboys.

His comments about Dallas were hard to dispute since they haven't been to the NFC Championship Game since the 1995 season. The issue, however, was the fact that he believed a team led by Sam Darnold at quarterback could get to the big game.

Dez Bryant was among the doubters, even telling Lawrence they didn't have the weapons on offense to perform. Bryant, who said Darnold needed to prove he could deliver without Justin Jefferson, told Lawrence that if he was wrong, he would make up for it by buying his former teammate a Rolex.

Well, it looks as though Bryant will have to pay up.

Seattle defeated the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in the NFC Championship Game, and they will go on to face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60.

DeMarcus Lawrence has delivered for Seattle in the postseason

At 33 years old, there were questions about how much gas Lawrence had left, especially after he missed 13 games in 2024 due to a foot injury. He proved to have plenty left, however, recording 53 tackles, six sacks, and three forced fumbles.

Lawrence then turned it up a notch in the playoffs, with two sacks and three forced fumbles in the Seahawks' two games. He now heads into the Super Bowl against the Patriots, who were another surprise team this season.

New England is led by Mike Vrabel, who is in his first season as head coach with the Patriots, and second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

