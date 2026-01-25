Dallas Cowboys Block Division Rival from Poaching Offensive Coordinator

The offseason is still in its early stages for the Dallas Cowboys, but the last couple of weeks have provided plenty of entertainment.

Earlier this month, the Cowboys found their next defensive coordinator, hiring Philadelphia Eagles passing game coordinator & defensive backs coach Christian Parker to fill the role. The franchise is also reportedly showing interest in another member of Philadelphia's staff, assistant linebackers coach/defensive quality control coach Ronell Williams.

Clearly, Dallas has no qualms about upgrading the coaching staff and potentially weakening an NFC East rival in the process. However, the Cowboys aren't providing the same luxury to the Eagles.

Cowboys Block Eagles From Interviewing OC Klayton Adams

Dallas had one of the best offensive attacks in the league in 2025-26, finishing in the top-10 in scoring offense and rushing offense, while ranking second in total offense and passing offense.

It's safe to say that the Cowboys aren't looking to make many changes to the staff or personnel on that side of the ball.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Dallas has denied Philadelphia's request to interview offensive coordinator Klayton Adams. The Eagles are looking for a new voice to lead their offense after moving on from Kevin Patullo following the season.

Adams was hired as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator after the franchise promoted Brian Schottenheimer to head coach. He's already proved his worth, taking the offense from the middle of the pack in the NFL to a unit to be reckoned with each week.

Still just 42 years old, Adams has 21 years of coaching experience, including the last seven in the NFL. Prior to his current stint in Dallas, Adams spent four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and two years with the Arizona Cardinals. He's primarily worked with tight ends and offensive linemen during his career.

There's hope that Adams will keep the Cowboys moving in the right direction going into next year. Dak Prescott bounced back from an injury to compile one of the most productive seasons of his career, tossing 4,552 yards with 30 touchdowns to ten interceptions.

Dallas does have a few urgent action items to take care of in the near future, such as re-signing wide receiver George Pickens and running back Javonte Williams.

Either way, the Cowboys' decision to spurn the Eagles should throw some more fuel on the rivalry next season. Though the two teams split the season series last year, Dallas still holds a 75-59 all-time edge.

