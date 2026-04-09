Dallas Cowboys Legend Rips Struggling Defense

The Dallas Cowboys have put a strong focus on improving on the defensive side of the ball to kick off the NFL offseason, after finishing No. 30 overall in total defense last season.

Dallas' defense was a liability, while the offense was close to putting up record-setting numbers.

Recently, Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith sounded off on the putrid defense and put some blame on the team's struggles on the unit.

After missing the postseason for two consecutive years, it is clear that the team needs to improve.

.@EmmittSmith22 on Dak Prescott:



"Last year, the guy was a top-5 QB. ... When you have a sorry-ass defense like we had last year, & you have Dak putting up the numbers he put up, all that is not on him. If the defense improved 20%, we win a little bit more & make the playoffs" pic.twitter.com/rtzzt1wurZ — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) April 8, 2026

"I think as long as he stays healthy, he can play just as long as any other quarterback that you have out there right now. And I think he can be as effective as he's always been. He's always been effective," Smith said. "Last year, the guy was a top five quarterback. Nobody wants to talk about that, but everybody wants to talk about, well, he's a top five quarterback, but he hasn't made the playoff.

"All that is not on him. When you have a sorry-ass defense like we had last year, let's be honest with each other. When you have a sorry defense like we had last year, and you have Dak putting up the numbers that he put up last year, and you have a running back here running the way he ran last year, and you got a kicker, you don't have a defense. Defense wins championships. Defense will get you into the playoff. What I just said was... If the defense improved 20 percent of what they were last year, we win a little bit more games. And we make the playoff, I believe, and we might be able to make a difference in the playoff."

Dallas' Defensive Improvements

Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker during training camp at UCHealth Training Complex. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

During the early wave of free agency, the Cowboys spent a lot of resources on improving the secondary, which was the worst-ranked pass defense last season.

The Cowboys signed players like Jalen Thompson, Cobie Durant, and P.J. Locke, who could be immediate contributors.

With two first-round picks in the upcoming draft, the team has another opportunity to continue improving, so we will have to see what direction the team goes. Players like Caleb Downs, Mansoor Delane, and Jermod McCoy have all been linked to the team leading up to the 2026 NFL draft.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.