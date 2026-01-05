Top 4 pending NFL free agents Dallas Cowboys must prioritize

The regular season is over, and this was a disappointing one for the Dallas Cowboys. A loss to the New York Giants in Week 18 meant they would finish with a record of 7-9-1, which is only slightly better than their 7-10 finish from a year ago.

Despite the losing record, the front office has optimism about the future. Jerry Jones believes they hit a home run with the hiring of head coach Brian Schottenheimer, but he also admitted their defense needs plenty of attention.

Jones and Schottenheimer have vowed to fix this roster, which starts with negotiating with their in-house free agents. While defense will get a lot of attention, a look at their top four pending free agents proves they need to pay attention to all three phases.

Javonte Williams, RB

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Running back Javonte Williams had a career-year with the Cowboys, racking up 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. He was a steal in free agency, and outplayed his one-year deal.

The Cowboys need to get to the negotiating table with Williams, but re-signing him won't be easy. He could be looking to cash in, and considering they had other backs excel in their run scheme, that could become an issue.

Brandon Aubrey, K

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Brandon Aubrey had a rough finish, with two misses in the final two games of the season. Still, he connected on 36-of-42 attempts and drilled 11 from beyond 50. Aubrey is a weapon who can give the Cowboys three points from anywhere near midfield, which is why he needs to be retained.

The good news is that he's a restricted free agent, so Dallas could match any offer he gets. Even with that, they shouldn't allow anyone else to increase his market value.

Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney runs onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Even with nothing to play for in the final two weeks of the season, Jadeveon Clowney never let up. He had 1.5 sacks against the Washington Commanders in Week 17, and then put up three sacks during the Week 18 loss to the New York Giants.

Clowney finished with a team-high 8.5 sacks on the season, and could be even better in 2026 should he have a full offseason with the team. He's expressed a desire to return, and given their lack of proven pass-rushers, re-signing Clowney needs to be one of the top priorities this offseason.

George Pickens, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

George Pickens was the most explosive player on offense for Dallas in 2025. In his first season with the team, he recorded 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. While he had a couple of off days at the end of the year, there were times when he looked like the best wide receiver in the NFL.

Pickens reportedly loved his time with the Cowboys, and they have been thrilled with him. It will be costly, but getting him back for 2026 needs to be their top priority this offseason.

