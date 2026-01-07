Dallas Cowboys' 2026 offseason schedule: Full list of important dates

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for the start of the 2026 NFL offseason, and did so with a bang by firing defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

It was a necessary move that the team needed to make in order to move into the future on a high note. The defense ranked last in the league against the pass, so a complete overhaul should be in the works.

While we wait to see what the next few months for the team holds, we do know what dates to keep an eye on as we lead up to next season.

From the franchise tag deadline in February and April's NFL Draft, several dates on the calendar will shape the future of the franchise.

A full look at the NFL offseason calendar can be seen below, via DallasCowboys.com.

2026 NFL offseason calendar

January

January 5: Teams can sign free agents, CFL players and futures deals

: Teams can begin negotiating extensions for 2023 draft pick(s) January 27 : East-West Shrine Bowl (Frisco, TX)

: East-West Shrine Bowl (Frisco, TX) January 31: The Panini Senior Bowl (Mobile, AL)

February

February 3 : NFL Pro Bowl Event(s) (San Francisco)

: NFL Pro Bowl Event(s) (San Francisco) February 8 : Super Bowl LIX (Santa Clara, CA)

: Super Bowl LIX (Santa Clara, CA) February 17 : Teams can designate players for Franchise Tag/Transition Tag

: Teams can designate players for Franchise Tag/Transition Tag February 23-March 2: NFL Scouting Combine (Indianapolis)

March

March 3 : Deadline to designate Franchise/Transition players (4 p.m. ET)

: Deadline to designate Franchise/Transition players (4 p.m. ET) March 9-11 : Legal tampering permitted for pending free agents

: Legal tampering permitted for pending free agents March 11 : First day of new league year, official free agency period (4 p.m. ET)

: First day of new league year, official free agency period (4 p.m. ET) March 29-April 1: Annual League Meeting (Phoenix)

April

April 15 : Deadline for club visits with draft prospects at team facility

: Deadline for club visits with draft prospects at team facility April 17 : Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets

: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets April 20 : Start of offseason workouts for teams with no head coaching change

: Start of offseason workouts for teams with no head coaching change April 22 : Deadline for teams to exercise Right of First Refusal on RFAs

: Deadline for teams to exercise Right of First Refusal on RFAs April 22 : Deadline for visits with draft prospects at any location (including digitally)

: Deadline for visits with draft prospects at any location (including digitally) April 23-25: 2025 NFL Draft (Pittsburgh)

May

May 1-4/May 8-11 : Rookie minicamps (clubs must pick one of the two weekends)

: Rookie minicamps (clubs must pick one of the two weekends) May 13-17 : NFLPA Rookie Premiere (Los Angeles)

: NFLPA Rookie Premiere (Los Angeles) Mid-May (TBD) : 2026 NFL Schedule Release

: 2026 NFL Schedule Release May 20-21: Spring League Meeting (Orlando)

June

Mid-June (TBD): Mandatory OTAs

July

July 15 : Deadline for franchise tagged players to sign multi-year extension

: Deadline for franchise tagged players to sign multi-year extension Late-July (TBD): Training Camp Begins

August

Early August (TBD): Hall of Fame Game, Preseason begins

