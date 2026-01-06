Dallas Cowboys fans rejoice after team ends national nightmare

Dallas Cowboys Nation, the time has finally come. After a season-long nightmare of watching the defensive struggles, the team has made the logical decision to move on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

On Tuesday morning, the team announced that Eberflus has been fired.

It was news that fans had feared the team would drag its feet with, which would mean missing out on valuable defensive coordinator candidates. Instead, Jerry Jones changed his approach and immediately pulled the trigger.

After the news was announced, Cowboys fans rejoiced that the team could finally take a step forward and improve on the defensive side of the ball.

Dallas Cowboys fans cheer during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

"Let’s goooooo now we can start being serious," one fan wrote on X.

"We partying tonight," another added.

The news comes after a disastrous season for the defense, which ranked dead last in passing defense.

The team ranked No. 30 overall in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game and 59 touchdowns. It allowed a league-high 251.5 passing yards per game and a league-high 35 touchdowns.

A change clearly needed to be made.

The Cowboys allowed 30.1 points per game in 2025, the most in the NFL this season and the most by the Cowboys since 1960, which was the franchise's first season.

There are several quality candidates for the Cowboys to pursue now that the job is open.

Let's just hope that the team doesn't drag its feet to the point where it misses out on some of the top candidates, because names like Raheem Morris and Jonathan Gannon are immediately available.

Another name that has been mentioned in a potential Cowboys search is that Jim Leonhard, who is currently the defensive pass game coordinator and assistant head coach for the Denver Broncos. However, because the Broncos are in the postseason, the Cowboys' potential interview could be delayed.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on the sideline during the game against the New Orleans Saints | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Let's hope that the Cowboys hold a legitimate coaching search and allow Brian Schottenheimer to bring a coordinator he wants into the mix.

