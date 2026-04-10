Cowboys Named Trade Suitor for EDGE Who Can Shift NFC East Power Balance

The Dallas Cowboys made a significant move to acquire an edge rusher earlier this offseason, but Jerry Jones should not stop there.

The acquisition of Rashan Gary in a trade with the Green Bay Packers is an upgrade, no doubt, but Gary has shown he can't totally be depended on after a quiet second half of last season, and the Cowboys don't have a sure starter opposite him.

If the season started today, Dallas would have to depend on guys like Donovan Ezeiruaku, who the jury is still out on after one year, and Marist Liufau, who is about to make a switch from inside to outside linebacker.

That simply isn't good enough for a Cowboys defense that was the biggest cause of the team's downfall last year. More specifically, the Cowboys' pass-rush only mustered up 35 sacks last season, which was tied for the seventh-fewest in the NFL.

The Cowboys will address the position in the draft, but with a big sense of urgency ahead of a crucial 2026 campaign, Dallas simply cannot depend heavily on a rookie to provide the boost to the pass-rush this team so desperately needs.

Cowboys named possible trade partner for Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

In an article naming eight NFL stars who could be traded, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport listed Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby among them.

He also listed the Cowboys as one of three potential trade partners, along with the Washington Commanders.

"The status of Crosby's surgically repaired knee clouds things here, although this analyst contends that Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta simply got cold feet when he realized the Ravens could get Trey Hendrickson for over $10 million less a season and keep their picks," Davenport wrote.

"Given those clouds, the Raiders might not be able to get those multiple first-rounders from another team. But even a lesser offer (say a Round 1 pick and Round 2 pick) could be worth considering for a Raiders team in the opening stages of a full-on rebuild—especially if that first-rounder comes relatively early," he added.

"Potential Trade Partners: Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders," Davenport concluded.

Is Maxx Crosby still a trade candidate?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

We wouldn't consider Crosby's knee issue that big of a deal when it comes to teams having interest in his services. Just because the Ravens were scared of it (if that's really the case and not a case of cold feet), that doesn't mean other teams will be.

The bigger issue is that Crosby has re-committed to the Raiders after the failed trade and it doesn't appear he wants out any longer.

"I wasn't supposed to be in Baltimore, and that's it," Crosby said on his podcast. "I'm meant to be a Raider. It's through my damn core."

Crosby has made that statement several times during his career, yet that didn't stop him from requesting a trade before. We fully believe that if the Raiders don't get the ship righted soon, Crosby could revisit his trade request again at some point down the road.

A Crosby trade makes sense for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

We know the Cowboys are a logical potential suitor for Crosby because they have already been one. In fact, Dallas reportedly offered up multiple trade packages for the star edge rusher in talks with the Raiders before the Ravens won out, ESPN reported.

The ESPN report also noted that the Cowboys "did not 100% close the door on a Crosby trade" after Baltimore eventually decided against making the deal, and Jones himself hasn't completely ruled out more talks down the road.

"Standing here right now, I don't anticipate revisiting that situation. Is it possible? Yes," Jones admitted, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Adam Hill.

Crosby could shift NFC East power balance

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As we stand here today, the Philadelphia Eagles are the favorite to win the NFC East, even with all their dysfunction. The Eagles have won three of the last four division titles and we'll have to see it to believe it when it comes to the Cowboys or Commanders unseating them in 2026.

However, the addition of Crosby, who would be just what the doctor ordered for the Cowboys' ailing pass-rush and defense as a whole, could single-handedly change that. That's just how good he is and how much of a boost he would provide for Dallas' unit.

If Crosby even so much as moderately improves the defense (we think he could do a lot more than that), the Cowboys would have a huge edge over the Eagles because, quite frankly, we think Dallas' offense is better.

If the opportunity presents itself once again, whether that be before the start of the season or at the trade deadline, the Cowboys should not hesitate to make a trade happen.