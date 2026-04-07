NFL Draft Expert Puts Top Edge Rusher in Play for Cowboys in Round 1

The overwhelming belief for quite some time now is that if the Dallas Cowboys wanted Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain, they would have to trade up for him.

However, one NFL Draft expert is pumping the brakes on that idea and believes Bain could very well be in play for Dallas with their first pick in Round 1, which comes at No. 12 overall.

According to ESPN's Matt Miller, Bain, who is widely viewed as a top-10 pick, could fall past that range and, in turn, right into the Cowboys' lap.

Miller makes it clear this is just him guessing, but it's an educated guess nonetheless.

Rueben Bain outside top 10

Jordyn Tyson outside top 20 (reported this last week) — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 7, 2026

The biggest concern with Rueben Bain

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The biggest knock on Bain throughout the pre-draft process has been his arm length, which is short by NFL standards. At the NFL Scouting Combine, he measured in at 30 and 7/8 inches.

Bain's arm length has never been a secret and it's something he had no issue overcoming at Miami, as evidenced by Bain's 9.5 sacks and 67 pressures last season.

But the NFL is a different story than college and things that don't impact a player at the lower level can often present a major issue at the next level. That fact is going to at least give teams pause, although not enough to make Bain slide too deep into Round 1.

If Bain falls to the Cowboys at No. 12, they would be hard-pressed to pass up on him considering the value, as the former Hurricanes edge rusher could prove to be a massive steal in that spot.

Why Cowboys could pass on Bain

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cowboys' need at edge rusher is well-documented. The team has never replaced the sack production lost by the Micah Parsons trade with the Green Bay Packers and Dallas is coming off a season in which it finished with just 35 sacks.

While the Cowboys did pull off another trade with the Packers to acquire Rashan Gary, it's worth noting he's no sure thing after the veteran disappeared in the second half of last season.

The Cowboys have not re-signed Jadeveon Clowney and it does not look like they will because Dallas doesn't think he's a fit in new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's scheme.

And therein lies the problem with drafting Bain, who is more of a hand-in-the-dirt 4-3 defensive end as opposed to the kind of versatile edge rusher the Cowboys need in Parker's 3-4.

That's why Bain isn't a lock to go to the Cowboys if he's on the board at No. 12. However, Dallas might be able to take advantage of a team looking to trade up for him in that spot, which would net the Cowboys extra draft capital.