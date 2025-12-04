Cowboy Roundup: Seeking revenge vs Lions, Dak Prescott's dominance

Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've officially made it to game day, and it's a big one for the NFL Playoff picture. Dallas is on the road for Week 14, facing off against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Thursday Night Football.

Dallas' clearest path to the postseason is winning the NFC East, currently sitting 1.5 games behind the Philadelphia Eagles, but a win over Detroit does open a backdoor into the Wild Card picture.

The Cowboys will be without All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, who remains on injured reserve despite some hope that he would suit up on Thursday, along with starting left tackle Tyler Guyton. In Guyton's absence, Nate Thomas will get the start.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Nate Thomas

The good news is George Pickens is off the injury report, so Dak Prescott will have a full arsenal to take on the wounded Lions secondary.

While we wait to see what tonight brings, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the news and headlines making rounds online and across social media.

Dallas seeks revenge vs. Lions

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill rushes Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

Last season, the Lions whooped the Cowboys, 47-9, so Dallas will be seeking revenge. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at what this game will mean for the team.

"Dallas is 8-1 in their last nine Thursday games dating back to 2021, and the Lions, like the Cowboys, are playing for their playoff lives. If Dallas does lose this game and drop to 6-6-1, it then becomes a win-out situation, with how good the NFC has been this year, you probably aren’t even making it in with 11 wins, let alone 10. The Lions beat them in Dallas 47-9 a year ago early in the season, and if they still don’t have that taste in their mouth, they better get it. I understand Dallas plays way better at home, in which the last two games they won were, but this Lions team is reeling and will probably be without Amon St. Brown. You have to win this game and keep the heat on."

Dak Prescott's dominance

Dak Prescott this season...



Completions = 303 (1st)

Yards per game = 271.8 (1st)

Passes for a first down = 161 (1st)

Total quarterback rating = 75.3 (1st)



Is that good? pic.twitter.com/l6PbYBUXjD — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) December 3, 2025

There is a good reason people believe Dak Prescott deserves to be in the MVP mix if the Cowboys can reach the postseason.

