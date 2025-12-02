George Pickens drops bold ‘inevitable’ message about role in Cowboys offense

Adding George Pickens in an offseason trade has paid off in a big way for the Dallas Cowboys this year.

Pickens enters Week 14 with career highs in receptions (73), receiving yards (1,142), and touchdowns (8). As if the numbers themselves weren't impressive enough, he's delivered in the clutch moments as well.

The most recent examples of this include a 24-yard reception to set up the game-winning field goal with under a minute to play in their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Pickens also had a 13-yard catch on third down late in the win over the Kansas City Chiefs, which allowed the Cowboys to run out the clock.

Much of his damage this year has been done on slant patterns, which is something Pickens says can't be taken away, calling it "inevitable."

“It’s kind of inevitable. It’s gonna happen regardless. Because I can beat it against 2-man, man, 3, 4, it’s a window thing. … There’s nothing they can do to win. I got the go-ball, the stop route, slant. And now they’re kinda focusing on the slant and I still got the go-ball. There’s a lot of stuff.”

Cowboys WR George Pickens when asked about those who say you have to take the slant route away from him:



“It’s kind of inevitable. It’s gonna happen regardless. Because I can beat it against 2-man, man, 3, 4, it’s a window thing. … There’s nothing they can do to win. I got the… pic.twitter.com/MQ8JQumNmZ — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 1, 2025

George Pickens is transforming the Dallas Cowboys' offense

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As if Pickens' ability to win on the slant wasn't enough to deal with, he's also dangerous due to his unreal catch radius and jump ball skills.

Pickens is able to make catches that other players simply can't, something he displayed when he hauled in a desperation pass from Dak Prescott for a 43-yard gain during their comeback win over the Eagles.

That ability is rare, and it's taken the Dallas offense to a different level. It's also helped Pickens prove himself as one of the best wide receivers in the league.

More importantly, however, is the confidence his presence has given this offense. The Cowboys know they can beat anyone, and they know they're never out of a game due to the home run ability this offense has, thanks, in large part, to Pickens.

