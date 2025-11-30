Cowboys pessimistic about starting OT availability vs Lions in Week 14

The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field on Sunday afternoon, as the team begins ramping up its preparations for a Week 14 showdown with the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

When the team takes the field, it will be one week since Dallas' Thanksgiving win over the Kansas City Chiefs to extend their winning streak to three games.

Unfortunately, the week break between games does not seem like it will be enough for starting left tackle Tyler Guyton, who suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 12. Guyton missed the win over the Chiefs and is once again expected to remain sidelined another week.

According to longtime Cowboys insider Ed Werder, "Brian Schottenheimer didn’t seem optimistic about Tyler Guyton playing."

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

It is Guyton's second injury of the season. During training camp, the Cowboys suffered another injury scare when Guyton went down with a bone fracture in his right knee. The injury forced Guyton out of action for the entire preseason.

The good news, however, is that Nate Thomas impressed in relief duties in Week 13. Schottenheimer praised the offensive tackle for his performance. This season, Thomas has appeared in 12 games, with two starts.

“The thing I like about Nate is when he's gone in there for us and had to start, he's played well. He's played with confidence," Schotty said.

It will be interesting to see how Thomas holds up against Detroit, but protecting Dak Prescott has proven to be crucial for the Cowboys' success this season. When Prescott has time to throw, he has performed at an elite level. Let's hope that can continue in a matter of days.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Nate Thomas in action during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Lions at Ford Field on Thursday, December 4, is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

The legendary Al Michaels will provide play-by-play commentary, while Kirk Herbstreit will serve as the game analyst. Kaylee Hartung will provide updates from the sideline.

