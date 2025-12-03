Cowboys will have to wait for return of two-time Pro Bowler in Week 14 vs. Lions
In this story:
The Dallas Cowboys are dealing with a few notable injuries headed into Thursday's matchup at Ford Field with the Detroit Lions to kickoff Week 14 in the NFL.
The same goes for the Lions, who are listed star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown as questionable for the game due to an ankle injury.
One notable face as been absent for the Cowboys during their impressive three-game winning streak, and it's now official that he won't be taking the field on Thursday night.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys rule out ballhawk CB, starting left tackle in Week 14 vs. Lions
The Cowboys ruled out two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs for the game as he continues to deal with a knee injury that's forced him to miss the past six contests during a stint on injured reserve. He's now been designated to return from IR and is the 21-day practice window but a return will have to wait.
Cowboys Have Improved in Trevon Diggs' Absence
With Diggs out, the Cowboys defense has done complete 180 from what it looked like to begin the season.
Granted, much of that improvement has been due to the front seven, as the trade acquisitions of defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson along with the return of linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has made Dallas look like a completely new team.
MORE: Cowboys-Lions Thursday Night Football showdown must-win for playoff hopes
That said, Diggs has hardly looked like the player he once was, and the injury has likely played a part. This season, he's started four of six games while posting 18 total tackles (13 solo).
The Cowboys have instead started to lean on rookie corner Shavon Revel with increased reps, something that's expected to continue against the Lions.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —Empty heading
Cowboys-Lions opening Week 14 odds continue underestimating Dallas
Cowboys down two key players in initial injury report for Week 14 vs Lions
Dak Prescott's NFL MVP odds skyrocket amid Cowboys' 3-game surge
Matt Eberflus has been true catalyst behind Cowboys’ 3-game surge
Cowboys' latest roster move could be bad sign for fan-favorite rookie
PHOTOS: Meet McKenna Gehrke, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader
Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7