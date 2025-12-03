Cowboys will have to wait for return of two-time Pro Bowler in Week 14 vs. Lions

The Dallas Cowboys are dealing with a few notable injuries headed into Thursday's matchup at Ford Field with the Detroit Lions to kickoff Week 14 in the NFL.

The same goes for the Lions, who are listed star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown as questionable for the game due to an ankle injury.

One notable face as been absent for the Cowboys during their impressive three-game winning streak, and it's now official that he won't be taking the field on Thursday night.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys rule out ballhawk CB, starting left tackle in Week 14 vs. Lions

The Cowboys ruled out two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs for the game as he continues to deal with a knee injury that's forced him to miss the past six contests during a stint on injured reserve. He's now been designated to return from IR and is the 21-day practice window but a return will have to wait.

Cowboys Have Improved in Trevon Diggs' Absence

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

With Diggs out, the Cowboys defense has done complete 180 from what it looked like to begin the season.

Granted, much of that improvement has been due to the front seven, as the trade acquisitions of defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson along with the return of linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has made Dallas look like a completely new team.

MORE: Cowboys-Lions Thursday Night Football showdown must-win for playoff hopes

That said, Diggs has hardly looked like the player he once was, and the injury has likely played a part. This season, he's started four of six games while posting 18 total tackles (13 solo).

The Cowboys have instead started to lean on rookie corner Shavon Revel with increased reps, something that's expected to continue against the Lions.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Cowboys-Lions opening Week 14 odds continue underestimating Dallas

Cowboys down two key players in initial injury report for Week 14 vs Lions

Dak Prescott's NFL MVP odds skyrocket amid Cowboys' 3-game surge

Matt Eberflus has been true catalyst behind Cowboys’ 3-game surge

Cowboys' latest roster move could be bad sign for fan-favorite rookie