Cowboys' latest roster move could be bad sign for fan-favorite rookie

During the 2025 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys found excellent value throughout the rounds.

First round pick Tyler Booker has been excellent at guard while defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku has been a key second-round find. They’re even seeing third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. begin to make plays after spending most of the season recovering from a knee operation.

Dallas is even fond of a couple of their late round picks, including fifth-round selection Shemar James who has done well at linebacker when called upon. What they haven’t seen, however, is the explosive play they hoped for out of Jaydon Blue.

MORE: Cowboys are 'scariest' team in NFC playoff race, 2x Super Bowl champ says

Another fifth-round pick, Blue showed off his sub-4.4 speed at the NFL combine and was an excellent receiver out of the backfield for Texas. His high ceiling made him an instant fan-favorite but he has yet to make his mark.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball against the Washington Commanders | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Through 12 games, Blue has played in just four and has just 65 yards on 22 attempts and one catch for five yards. He’s already been surpassed on the depth chart by Malik Davis, and the Cowboys just brought in another back, which might be a bad sign for Blue.

On Sunday, the Cowboys signed Israel Abanikanda who seems to be a much better fit for head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Abanikanda is a 217-pounder who hasn’t lived up to expectations, but is still just 23 years old. The Cowboys have also been fond of him going back to his days at Pitt.

Jaydon Blue running out of time to make his mark in 2025

Teammates celebrate with Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue after he scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

It’s tough to see the Cowboys ending their experiment with Blue after just one season, but he’s running out of time to make an impact during his rookie season.

Dallas has had no problem making him a healthy scratch, even after losing Miles Sanders early in the year. If they wind up feeling more confident with Abanikanda, he could seemingly be the one they look to if Davis is ever unable to play behind starter Javonte Williams.

Should that happen, Blue will face an uphill climb during his second offseason.

Cowboys-Lions opening Week 14 odds continue underestimating Dallas

Matt Eberflus has been true catalyst behind Cowboys’ 3-game surge

3x Super Bowl winner says Cowboys remind him of another championship team

George Pickens' projected contract, salary ranks in NFL's top 10 highest-paid WRs