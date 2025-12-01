After winning back-to-back games against both defending conference championship, Dallas Cowboys are looking to continue their late season-surge and make a run to the playoffs.

Arguably the toughest remaining test the team will face this regular season awaits them Thursday night at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions.

The Lions (7-5) have not looked quite as elite this season as they did during their 2023 run to the NFC Championship but they still pose a major threat on both sides of the ball and could deal a major blow to Dallas' playoff hopes with a win.

After dealing with multiple injuries before facing the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cowboys still have a pair of notable injuries to keep eyes on if they want to be at full strength to secure the road win.

Jadeveon Clowney, Tyler Guyton Out at Cowboys Practice

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney celebrates after he sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cowboys released their first injury report of the week Monday and listed defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (hamstring) and offensive tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle) as DNPs at practice.

Fortunately, these were the only two Cowboys to receive this designation, but this status three days out from kickoff raises some concern about their availability against Detroit.

Here's the full report:

Cowboys-Lions injury report after a “Thursday” practice. pic.twitter.com/NKp1rQTgnG — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 1, 2025

Guyton missed Dallas' Thanksgiving win over Kansas City but Clowney had a major impact in the game, finishing with six total tackles and two sacks. His return to the defensive line would be crucial toward the Cowboys' efforts at Ford Field.

The Tuesday report will be more telling about where things stand for Guyton and Clowney headed into the matchup against Detroit.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

