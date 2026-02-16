Cowboys' Potential Salary Cap Casualty is 53-Game Starting Defender

The Dallas Cowboys are working to improve on the defensive side of the ball after fielding the worst pass defense in the NFL during the 2025-26 season.

Dallas immediately looked to improve the defense during the offseason by firing Matt Eberflus and hiring Christian Parker as the team's new defensive coordinator. Parker has put together an intriguing defensive staff, with some of the young up-and-comers in the coaching world coming to Dallas.

Now, the team will need to evaluate its roster to determine who is a good fit for the new scheme and who can contribute moving forward. There will also be some salary cap decisions to make, including one with a 53-game starter in the secondary.

In a recent post from The Athletic that identified one potential salary-cap cut for each team, Malik Hooker was named as a name to watch for the Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker celebrates with fans after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"The Cowboys are unlikely to have a notable salary-cap cut. Right tackle Terence Steele could be a possibility, but it would make more sense financially to keep him for at least one more year. There’s also the defensive tackle position, where Quinnen Williams, Osa Odighizuwa, and Kenny Clark are all making more than $20 million per season. However, it doesn’t sound like the Cowboys have interest in letting any of them walk," Jon Machota wrote.

"That leaves Hooker, who is entering the final year of his deal. Releasing him would save Dallas about $6.8 million against the cap. But that all greatly depends on how new defensive coordinator Christian Parker feels about Hooker and a safety position that isn’t very strong."

None of Hooker's salary for the 2026 season is guaranteed, so if Parker decides to go a different direction, his release would make sense.

This season, Hooker appeared in 12 games, his fewest since joining the Cowboys ahead of the 2021 season. Hooker recorded 52 tackles, two tackles for a loss, and one pass defensed.

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

