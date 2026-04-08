The Dallas Cowboys have multiple edge rushers they can target in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and two of them have the same concern.

Those two edge rushers are Miami's Rueben Bain and Texas A&M's Cashius Howell, and their concern has to do with their short arms. Bain's measured in at 30 and 7/8 inches, while Howell's were even shorter at 30 and 1/4 inches.

However, as one unnamed AFC scout told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Bain is better equipped to overcome his short arms than Howell is because the Miami product is more powerful. The scout did go on to say that Howell's motor makes up for his shortcoming.

"Bain can overcome his short arms with raw power. Howell doesn't have that," an AFC scout said. "What he does have is an incredible motor. He goes hard all the time."

Fowler goes on to add that Howell is viewed as a starting-caliber player, at best, or a subpackage rusher, at worst. Either way, he'd be a good fit in Dallas' defense, as the Cowboys need more help along the edge and Howell also has experience in a defense like Christian Parker's.

Rueben Bain, Cashius Howell draft projections

Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bain and Howell have different draft projections, but both will be options for the Cowboys in the first round.

While projections for Bain range from anywhere in the top three to just outside the top 10, Howell is considered a late first-round, early second-round prospect. So, the Cowboys could have a chance to land Bain at No. 12 or with a trade up, and Howell is someone Dallas could target at No. 20 or with a trade down.

When it comes to fit, Howell is a more ideal one. As we mentioned, he has experience in the kind of 3-4 defense the Cowboys will be running, while Bain is more of a hand-in-the-dirt 4-3 defensive end.

That's very important to point out because the Cowboys have been trying their hardest to bring in players who fit the scheme. That's evidenced by Dallas passing on bringing Jadeveon Clowney back because the team didn't feel he was a fit.

That said, with the kind of promise Bain has shown, Dallas might be hard-pressed to pass on him if they have a shot to land him, especially at No. 12. He's that intriguing of a prospect in this year's draft.