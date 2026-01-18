Former Cowboys star already tasting real playoff success one year removed from Dallas

DeMarcus Lawrence caused a stir when he left the Dallas Cowboys in free agency this offseason.

The 2014 second-round pick spent 11 years with the franchise before signing a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. Once he left Dallas, he said he would always consider it home. He also said that he wasn't going to win a Super Bowl with the Cowboys.

"Change of scenery is always good, but Dallas is my home," Lawrence said in an interview with Hawk Blogger. "Made my home there, my family lives there. I'm forever gonna be there, but I know for sure I'm not going to win a Super Bowl there. So, yeah … we here."

Ironically enough, this comment led to some heat from Micah Parsons, who ended up leaving the Cowboys as well. He took exception to Lawrence's claims, and fans felt it was an unnecessary shot, especially given where he signed.

Seattle was coming off a 10-win season but missed the playoffs. They then traded away quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf, leading to plenty of questions. Lawrence, however, remained confident and has been proven right in his assessment.

DeMarcus Lawrence has tasted plenty of success this season

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is strip-sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Seahawks went 14-3 this year, which is as many wins as Dallas has had the past two seasons combined. They secured the No. 1 seed, then steamrolled the San Francisco 49ers to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

That means Lawrence has gone farther in one season with the Seahawks than he did during his entire 11-year stretch with the Cowboys.

It's salt in the wound for Dallas fans who watched Dan Quinn lead the Washington Commanders to the title game last season, which was his first since leaving Dallas. He brought several former Cowboys with him, including Tyler Biadasz, Dorance Armstrong, and Dante Fowler Jr.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, are looking to rebuild their defense before Dak Prescott exits his prime. That sounds eerily familiar to much of Tony Romo's tenure, which is why Lawrence made the comment he did.

