Insider drops update on Cowboys' contract plans for George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens has proven himself deserving of a major payday.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
After dealing with the Micah Parsons drama headed into Week 1, the Dallas Cowboys have some more contract decisions to make this offseason.

At the top of the priority list is wide receiver George Pickens.

Pickens is on the final year of his four-year rookie deal from his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and has proven himself more than deserving of a new contract, but whether that comes in Dallas or elsewhere is up to the Cowboys.

Dallas doesn't have to come to a decision right now, and could instead elect to utilize the franchise tag.

Zach Dimmitt
