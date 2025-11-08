Cowboys Country

Cowboys' George Pickens punished by NFL with another hefty fine

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens has been fined multiple times this season, and he's adding to that total during the bye week.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens makes a catch against Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens makes a catch against Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens is being fined by the NFL once again.

Per reports from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Pickens has been fined $17,389 by the league for taunting Arizona Cardinals cornerback Denzel Burke during the fourth quarter in Week 9's 27-17 loss at home.

After making a catch, Pickens held the ball toward Burke, who was guarding him on the play. It appeared that Pickens tried to play it off as if he was signaling a first down before handing the ball to the referee, but it was too late to stop the 15-yard penalty.

Pickens has now been fined three times this season. He was fined $14,491 for an "unsportsmanlike conduct/violent gesture" he had in Week 2's win over the New York Giants during a joint celebration with CeeDee Lamb.

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens celebrates a play as Washington Commanders S Quan Martin and CB Marshon Lattimore
Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens celebrates a play as Washington Commanders S Quan Martin and CB Marshon Lattimore / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Pickens was then fined $11,593 after Week 7's win over the Washington Commanders for taunting cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

George Pickens History of Costly Fines

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Since Oct. 2023 when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickens has now been fined 14 times by the NFL for an estimated total of about $181,953, according to Spotrac.

The penalty against Arizona proved to be somewhat of an afterthought in a game that Dallas was never going to comeback in anyway, but it was still a mistake that the Cowboys certainly didn't need at that stage of the game.

So far this season during his first year with Dallas, Pickens has posted 49 catches for 764 yards and six touchdowns.

He and the Cowboys will be back in action in Week 11 on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders or a Monday Night Football matchup.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

