Former Dallas Cowboys coach linked to Giants’ head coach vacancy
The Dallas Cowboys went through a coaching change this offseason, saying goodbye to Mike McCarthy after five seasons with the franchise.
McCarthy was replaced by offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, who is 3-5-1 after 10 weeks. As for McCarthy, he was considered for vacancies with the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints, but ultimately wasn't hired and is currently not in the NFL.
That could change in 2026, and he might be back in the NFC East. Bleacher Report's Moe Moton named his top candidates to replace Brian Daboll, who was fired by the New York Giants this week. Moton selected McCarthy as one of the top options, saying he could be the one to unlock Jaxson Dart.
"Mike McCarthy would be the safe choice among the potential candidates, with the best resume. He's a proven Super Bowl-winning head coach with a winning record at two blue-blood franchises: the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys," Moton wrote.
"In Green Bay, McCarthy molded Aaron Rodgers in his early years. Also, under his tutelage, Dak Prescott led the league in QBR (73.4), completions (410) and touchdown passes (36) in a Pro Bowl 2023 campaign."
Mike McCarthy doesn't get enough credit for work with QBs
McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl during his tenure with the Green Bay Packers, struggled in the postseason with the Cowboys. That became the narrative surrounding him, which also led to his work with signal-callers being overlooked.
The veteran coach was integral in the development of Aaron Rodgers and helped Dak Prescott develop into the player we see today.
That's why Chicago considered him as an option to work with Caleb Williams. It's also why New York would be wise to meet with McCarthy to see what he would do to help Dart take his play to the next level.
