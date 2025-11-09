Micah Parsons 'poison pill' in Cowboys-Packers trade explained
The Dallas Cowboys shook up the NFL landscape before the start of the 2025-26 regular season by trading away superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons in a blockbuster deal after an offseason full of failed contract negotiations.
After the relationship between Parsons and the Cowboys' front office soured, thanks partly to Jerry Jones' public insults and offhand remarks, Dallas traded Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round NFL draft picks.
Months have passed since the trade was completed, but ahead of a busy NFL Sunday in Week 10, ESPN's Adam Schefter came through with some new details.
As it turns out, Jerry Jones put a "poison pill" into the trade for a very specific reason.
The "poison pill" condition prevents the Packers from trading the two-time All-Pro from being traded to any team in the NFC East. If the Packers decide to trade Parsons to an NFC East rival, they would owe the Cowboys their 2028 first-round pick.
Green Bay also included a "poison pill" in the deal that prevents Dallas from trading Clark to an NFC North team without giving up its 2028 first-rounder, so both teams took preventive measures.
According to Schefter, the Cowboys included the "poison pill" to keep Parsons from the Philadelphia Eagles.
"League sources said these 'poison pill' conditions clearly were put into place to block Parsons from winding up in Philadelphia, not far from where he grew up and one day wanted to play," Schefter wrote. "The 'poison pill' conditions apply to this season and 2026, according to sources, meaning the Packers don't have a clear path to trade Parsons to another NFC East team until 2027 at the earliest."
The Eagles reportedly tried trading for Parsons during the offseason, but were rebuffed by the Cowboys.
The Parsons Packers Era
Through 10 games this season, Parsons has recorded 20 tackles, 14 quarterback hits, seven tackles for a loss, and 6.5 sacks.
The Packers rank fifth in total defense, allowing 286.4 yards per game and 17 touchdowns. While Jerry Jones claimed Parsons was a liability against the run, the Packers' defense is the No. 5 rush defense in the league, allowing just 89.4 yards per game.
The Packers currently sit at 5-2-1 on the season, and are first place in the NFC North.
