Insider Suggests Cowboys May Move On From 2025 Defensive Leader

Plenty of information was learned about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL Combine. While much of the attention was on the incoming class of rookies, there were also several informative interviews with the team’s decision-makers.

Jerry Jones covered many topics throughout the week. He expressed disappointment that he’s let fans down during their Super Bowl drought, while also promising to be more active in free agency this offseason.

These conversations gave us more insight to the plans this offseason, with The Athletic’s Jon Machota coming away with an interesting takeaway regarding Jadeveon Clowney. Machota says the hiring of Christian Parker means a shift in defensive philosophy, which has changed the tune on retaining their top sack artist from 2025.

“A new defensive coordinator means some notable changes to the defensive personnel. The one that stood out most during combine week is outside linebacker. Dallas is moving from a 4-3 to a 3-4 system and the pass-rusher profile is different. For example, late last season Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones spoke about how much they wanted defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to return,” Machota wrote.

“That tune has changed with Christian Parker as defensive coordinator. Dallas is now looking for edge rushers who can stand up and occasionally drop into coverage. While that fits with second-year edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, not so much with Clowney. Dallas is also looking for linebacker Marist Liufau to add some weight for a move to more of a pass-rushing outside linebacker.”

Interestingly enough, Clowney has experience in the 3-4, but his best role at this stage of his career is as a true pass-rusher. That means his 8.5 sack campaign in 2025 might be his only season in Dallas.

How will the Cowboys address the EDGE?

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates after a play against the New York Giants. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Machota added that the position is expected to be addressed both in free agency as well as the NFL draft.

Of course, he also discussed in-house options such as Donovan Ezeiruaku and Marist Liufau. Ezeiruaku should be a contributor and while Liufau moving could be interesting, there’s no guarantee that will work.

In the end, Dallas would be wise to add at least one proven option in free agency while still using one of their two picks in Round 1 on a pass rusher. If they end up with too many options with this approach, it’s still far better than the alternative.