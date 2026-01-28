Legendary Cowboys Coach Makes Shocking Claim Defending Bill Belichick

Three-time Super Bowl champion Jimmy Johnson is coming to the defense of a fellow NFL coaching legend, Bill Belichick, after the former New England Patriots leading man was snubbed as a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Johnson, who helped lead 1990s America's Team dynasty with the Dallas Cowboys, went scorched Earth on Hall of Fame voters and fired off several messages on X.

While defending ripping voters, the voting process, and the complete lack of transparency, Johnson fired off a shocking admission about his coaching career.

Several reporters and analysts have speculated that the Spygate and Deflategate scandals may have spoiled Belichick's chances of being a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Johnson, meanwhile, admitted that his team also attempted its own version of Spygate, though he did not clarify whether he was referring to the Cowboys or his time with the Miami Dolphins.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Miami Dolphins coach Jimmy Johnson meet before the Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas. | Allen Eyestone/Palm Beach Post / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I would like to know the names of the ***holes who did not vote for him," Johnson wrote on X. "They are too cowardly to identify themselves... I would bet that if the HOF votes were public, very few of the ***holes that did not vote for Bill Belichick would come forward. Already, some are lying about their vote.

Then, came his own Spygate admission.

If they are using the EXCUSE of spygate that’s ridiculous…many teams (including ourselves) tried it..Howard Mudd at Kansas City who later coached for Bill Polian and Tony Dungy gave us the idea..he was the best..we didn’t get anything and stopped but many teams gave it a try https://t.co/ajrv5Iqq58 — Jimmy Johnson (@JimmyJohnson) January 28, 2026

To be fair to Johnson, several NFL coaches and players have come out in the past about Spygate, acknowledging many teams were trying similar tactics to get ahead, but it was the Patriots who were ultimately caught.

Johnson's frustration also amplifies a larger message around the league: The voting process needs a total overhaul, because snubbing Bill Belichick of his first-ballot status is a black eye on the walls of Canton.

If off-field drama and politicking led to Belichick's snub, voters need to be reminded that they are voting on on-field accolades and success. They are not the morality police.

