New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Adds 'Ace Starter' & 'Sticky' Man CB
Much like last offseason when the Dallas Cowboys promoted Brian Schottenheimer to head coach, there is a shift in energy around the franchise after hiring Christian Parker as the new defensive coordinator.
Parker brings a fresh approach to defense, and has shown he's interested in adding young, creative minds to his defensive staff.
Dallas will have a great opportunity during NFL free agency and the NFL draft to upgrade the roster, with two first-round picks in the spring, allowing the team to bring in young, promising talent.
In a new mock draft from Yahoo! Sports, the Cowboys continue to focus on improving on defense by addressing two of the team's biggest needs.
After adding a common name that has been linked to Dallas with the No. 12 overall pick, the Cowboys turn their attention to the secondary with one of the draft class' fastest risers.
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
A closer look at the latest first-round projections for the Cowboys can be seen below.
Pick No. 12: Sonny Styles, linebacker, Ohio State
With a championship and NFL pedigree, Styles is the kind of player who can immediately come into Dallas and help inject some much-needed energy and experience. Styles, who is the son of former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Styles, has been a common pick for the Cowboys to kick off mock draft season.
"Dallas has an opportunity to really upgrade its defense here, and can shore up what has the potential to be a top front seven with the addition of Styles," Yahoo writes. "He’s a fast, physical linebacker who has all the talent in the world to be an ace starter in short order in the NFL."
In his final season, Styles recorded 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble.
Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Brandon Cisse, cornerback, South Carolina
After two seasons with the North Carolina State Wolfpack, Cisse transferred to South Carolina for his junior campaign. In his final season, Cisse recorded 27 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, one interception, one forced fumble, and five passes defensed.
"After spending their first pick on Sonny Styles, the Cowboys can add another piece here with Cisse," the mock states. "They desperately need help at cornerback, especially after cutting long-time starter Trevon Diggs."
As one of the fastest risers in this year's draft, Cisse is an intriguing option for the Cowboys and new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who has had success developing defensive backs, at the end of Round 1.
