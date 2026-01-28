New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Adds 'Ace Starter' & 'Sticky' Man CB

Much like last offseason when the Dallas Cowboys promoted Brian Schottenheimer to head coach, there is a shift in energy around the franchise after hiring Christian Parker as the new defensive coordinator.

Parker brings a fresh approach to defense, and has shown he's interested in adding young, creative minds to his defensive staff.

Dallas will have a great opportunity during NFL free agency and the NFL draft to upgrade the roster, with two first-round picks in the spring, allowing the team to bring in young, promising talent.

MORE: 3 Senior Bowl EDGE Rushers Putting Themselves on Cowboys’ Radar

In a new mock draft from Yahoo! Sports, the Cowboys continue to focus on improving on defense by addressing two of the team's biggest needs.

Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones is hit by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Brandon Cisse | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

After adding a common name that has been linked to Dallas with the No. 12 overall pick, the Cowboys turn their attention to the secondary with one of the draft class' fastest risers.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest first-round projections for the Cowboys can be seen below.

MORE: Cowboys Predicted to Retain Top Player in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Pick No. 12: Sonny Styles, linebacker, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

With a championship and NFL pedigree, Styles is the kind of player who can immediately come into Dallas and help inject some much-needed energy and experience. Styles, who is the son of former NFL linebacker Lorenzo Styles, has been a common pick for the Cowboys to kick off mock draft season.

"Dallas has an opportunity to really upgrade its defense here, and can shore up what has the potential to be a top front seven with the addition of Styles," Yahoo writes. "He’s a fast, physical linebacker who has all the talent in the world to be an ace starter in short order in the NFL."

In his final season, Styles recorded 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception, and one forced fumble.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys 'Unsung Hero' of 2025 Perfectly Rounds Out Elite NFL Unit

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Brandon Cisse, cornerback, South Carolina

#SouthCarolina CB Brandon Cisse is one of the best athletes in the 2026 drafts CB class.



Twitched up defender with elite speed and fluidity, very sticky in man coverage and has a ton of versatility. Top-50 player on my Big Board. pic.twitter.com/Vq1bmHJ97X — Andy (@AndyyNFL) December 12, 2025

After two seasons with the North Carolina State Wolfpack, Cisse transferred to South Carolina for his junior campaign. In his final season, Cisse recorded 27 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss, one interception, one forced fumble, and five passes defensed.

"After spending their first pick on Sonny Styles, the Cowboys can add another piece here with Cisse," the mock states. "They desperately need help at cornerback, especially after cutting long-time starter Trevon Diggs."

As one of the fastest risers in this year's draft, Cisse is an intriguing option for the Cowboys and new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who has had success developing defensive backs, at the end of Round 1.

What Defensive Scheme Will Cowboys Run Under New DC Christian Parker?

Cowboys 2025 Breakout Star Predicted To Leave For Division Rival

Dallas Cowboys Top 3 Best Fits at Cornerback in 2026 NFL Draft

Which Cowboys' Players Will Benefit Most From Christian Parker?

Does Cowboys’ Track Record Make Defensive Coordinator Job Unattractive?