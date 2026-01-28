Dallas Cowboys Legend Sounds Off on Bill Belichick Hall of Fame Snub

Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning. Aikman quarterbacked the Cowboys to glory during the 1990s, leading America's Team dynasty to three Super Bowl titles.

On Tuesday, just 24 hours ahead of the 30th anniversary of the team's last championship in Super Bowl XXX over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Aikman and the rest of the NFL world were left in disbelief.

News surfaced that eight-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick did not receive enough votes to become a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer. Belichick was "puzzled" and stunned by the news, as were several other major figures throughout the sports world.

Among those who shared their thoughts on the Hall of Fame snub was Aikman, a member of the 2006 Hall of Fame class, who took to social media to sum up the matter in one simple sentence.

Crisis in Canton

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman holds the Lombardi trophy after defeating the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVIII | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Aikman, who is not active on social media, broke his silence X to chime in on the shocking news.

Tweeting for the first time since November 27, 2025, the Hall of Fame quarterback wrote, "A disappointing day for the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

Belichick did not meet the 80 percent threshold (40 of 50 votes) from the Hall committee members. When you look at his resume, it's truly a black eye on the Hall of Fame voting process. Some may point to the Spygate or Deflategate scandals as reasons to take away from Belichick, but the longevity of his success is undeniable.

Former Cowboys head coaches Jimmy Johnson and Wade Phillips also ripped the voters and the lack of transparency.

I would bet that if the HOF votes were public very few of the assholes that did not vote for Bill Belichick would come forward..already some are lying about their vote https://t.co/QukMcrNQVR — Jimmy Johnson (@JimmyJohnson) January 28, 2026

Why are they treating Bill Belichick like Pete Rose? — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) January 28, 2026

While Belichick will have to wait to join Aikman and others in the Halls of Canton, it will only be a matter of time until he gets the call, especially considering the high-profile backlash that has come the Hall of Fame's way.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick holds the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

