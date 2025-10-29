Cowboy Roundup: Matt Eberflus' obvious replacement, Defensive snap count changes
The team needs help on all three levels of the defense, so hopefully the chatter that has been building is more than a facade.
Matt Eberflus' obvious replacement
The team needs to do something to shake up the defense, and if they decide to move on from Matt Eberflus, the obvious replacement is staring them right in the face.
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at some of the potential replacements.
"If the Cowboys make a move, Aaron Whitecotton should be the next man up. His philosophy fits today’s NFL — attack the quarterback, force quick throws, and trust your corners to compete in man coverage. Whitecotton has earned respect across the defensive line room for his detailed preparation and fiery coaching style. Players respond to his accountability and intensity. Pairing him with Andre Curtis on the back end would form a balanced, aggressive defensive leadership team."
Defensive changes coming
Veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is seeing an increase in snaps for the Cowboys' struggling defense, but there are more changes being made as the team desperately searches for any signs of life.
