Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Matt Eberflus' obvious replacement, Defensive snap count changes

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Wednesday, October 29.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the field during pregame at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the field during pregame at AT&T Stadium. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to the middle of the week, and it's time to turn our attention toward the weekend, even though the Cowboys have to wait until Monday Night Football to see the field.

We heard this week that changes will be on the way, and with the NFL trade deadline around the corner, there's going to be plenty of discussion about Dallas getting active.

MORE: 3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in pivotal Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals

The team needs help on all three levels of the defense, so hopefully the chatter that has been building is more than a facade.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stands on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stands on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

While we wait to see what the week may bring, let's take a spin around and check out some of the news and headlines making waves online and across social media. Indulge.

Matt Eberflus' obvious replacement

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on during warmups before the game against the New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on during warmups before the game against the New York Giants / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The team needs to do something to shake up the defense, and if they decide to move on from Matt Eberflus, the obvious replacement is staring them right in the face.

InsideTheStar.com takes a look at some of the potential replacements.

"If the Cowboys make a move, Aaron Whitecotton should be the next man up. His philosophy fits today’s NFL — attack the quarterback, force quick throws, and trust your corners to compete in man coverage. Whitecotton has earned respect across the defensive line room for his detailed preparation and fiery coaching style. Players respond to his accountability and intensity. Pairing him with Andre Curtis on the back end would form a balanced, aggressive defensive leadership team."

MORE: History is not on Cowboys’ side entering Week 9 vs Cardinals

Defensive changes coming

Veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is seeing an increase in snaps for the Cowboys' struggling defense, but there are more changes being made as the team desperately searches for any signs of life.

Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Cowboys-Cardinals Week 9 opening betting odds, Dallas favored despite Denver debacle

Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup highlights team's quick downfall

NFC East Power Rankings: Cowboys stuck looking up as team enters Week 9

3 safeties the Dallas Cowboys could sign to help ailing secondary

Updated 2026 NFL draft order following Dallas Cowboys' Week 8 embarrassment

Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder rocks Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader uni for Halloween

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News