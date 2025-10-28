3 safeties the Dallas Cowboys could sign to help ailing secondary
Injuries have been an issue for the Dallas Cowboys all season, and heading into Week 9, one position finds itself incredibly thin.
Dallas was without its top three safeties this past weekend, with Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, and Juanyeh Thomas all out. That left undrafted rookie Alijah Clark as the starter opposite Markquese Bell, but Clark suffered a rib injury against the Denver Broncos.
This leaves Bell as their only healthy safety, which means it could be time to look for help in free agency. That said, here’s a look at the three best options on the open market.
Israel Mukuamu
While he’s far from a big-name signing, Israel Mukuamu could give the Dallas secondary the quickest payoff. The South Carolina product spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cowboys, and was originally with the team during the 2025 preseason.
Mukuamu was released during final cuts and signed with the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad. Carolina released him in October, so he’s free to sign anywhere and should catch up to the scheme quickly after spending all summer working under Matt Eberflus.
Marcus Maye
If Dallas prefers a veteran option, they could look to Marcus Maye. A second-round pick in 2017, Maye has 81 starts in 92 career games, last playing for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024.
Maye has 451 tackles, 31 pass breakups, and nine interceptions in his career. He’s not the same caliber player he was during his prime with the New York Jets, but his coverage is superior to what the Cowboys have put on the field this season.
Justin Simmons
The biggest name available is also the one Dallas should most strongly consider. Once listed among the best safeties in the game, Justin Simmons has been without a job throughout the 2025 season. He spent eight years with the Broncos, before signing with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024.
Simmons started 16 games and recorded 62 tackles, seven pass defenses, and two interceptions. Not only would he fill a need due to injury, but Simmons could be an upgrade at free safety.
