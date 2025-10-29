3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in pivotal Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals
The Dallas Cowboys will be under the lights when they meet the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 on Monday Night Football.
It's a primetime matchup with a lot at stake for both teams. A Cowboys loss could mean the season is over before the bye week.
So, how can the Cowboys secure a much-needed victory in Week 9? Here are three keys to victory for the Cowboys.
Find Pressure
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has missed the last two games; however, the former number one overall pick practiced with the team on Tuesday.
In five games, Murray has tossed six touchdowns and three interceptions. The Cowboys haven't been close to the best at pressuring the quarterback this season, but it will be key in getting a victory on Monday night.
2. Key On Josh Sweat
Josh Sweat is a name that Cowboys fans know all too well. The former Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher is leading the Cardinals in sacks this season with five.
Last week, the Cowboys were up against one of the best pass rushes in the league against the Denver Broncos, and allowed two sacks. Keeping focus on Sweat this week will be vital to getting the offense back on track.
3. Get Pass Game Started Early
Everyone knows the greatest strength of this Cowboys team is the pass game. Dak Prescott has been playing at an elite level, and it would make sense to get him started early.
The Cardinals' pass rush outside of Sweat has been nonexistent. Getting Prescott going with some quick throws could help him gain confidence faster in a game the Cowboys really need to win.
Turnovers were an issue last week. However, Prescott should have the time to find his elite targets on Monday night. It shouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for this offense to have a monster Monday night.
