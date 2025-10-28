History is not on Cowboys’ side entering Week 9 vs Cardinals
Following a frustrating loss on the road this past Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are back at home to host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.
Despite the issues they had against the Denver Broncos, the Cowboys are slight favorites against the Cardinals, who come in with a record of 2-5. As a former division rival, the two teams have faced off 92 times, with Dallas owning a record of 56–35-1.
While it seems lopsided in favor of Dallas, that hasn’t been the case in recent years. Since 2008, the Cowboys are 1-7 against the Cardinals with the only win coming in 2017.
The last meeting between the two teams was in 2023, which was a 28-16 win for Arizona. What made that loss more frustrating for Dallas was the absence of Arizona’s starting quarterback, Kyler Murray.
In his place was Joshua Dobbs, who was 17-of-21 for 189 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.
Dallas Cowboys OC has ties to Week 9 opponent
During their last meeting, Arizona maintained control of the ball by running for 222 yards on the ground, while averaging 7.4 yards per attempt.
That was also the first year they had Klayton Adams as their offensive line coach. During his two seasons with the franchise, he was praised for his work with the ground game.
This offseason, Adams took a new role, signing with the Cowboys as their offensive coordinator. Through the first eight games, he’s done an excellent job revamping the rushing attack, with Dallas going for 963 yards while Javonte Williams is having a career resurgence.
Perhaps his presence on the Dallas sideline will help them get back on top in this rivalry.
