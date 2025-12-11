Cowboys getting key defensive piece back at Thursday practice

A hamstring injury left Jadeveon Clowney sidelined in Week 14 as the Dallas Cowboys faced the Detroit Lions. Without the veteran defensive end, the Dallas defense struggled to slow down the high-powered Detroit offense.

Fortunately, Clowney shouldn't miss the upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings. Clowney, who practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday, is expected to be a full participant on Thursday, according to defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Eberflus also said he was excited to get Clowney back in the mix.

Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said #DallasCowboys DE Jadeveon Clowney (hamstring) will fully practice today, and he expressed his excitment for Clowney’s return. pic.twitter.com/u5si6L7zBy — Garrett Podell (@garrettpodell) December 11, 2025

Clowney enters Week 15 with 27 tackles and four sacks in just nine games played. He's second on the team in sacks, but it's his talent as an edge setter against the run that stands out. Dallas has several players who can generate a pass rush, but they're low on run defenders at defensive end.

Jadeveon Clowney had his best game during Dallas Cowboys win over Kansas City Chiefs

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney celebrates after he sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Clowney was integral to the Cowboys' win on Thanksgiving Day against the Kansas City Chiefs. He recorded six tackles and two sacks, both of which were season highs.

Signed after their Week 2 victory over the New York Giants, Clowney has given the Cowboys a veteran defender to play across from rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku. He's lived up to expectations and will be a key piece down the stretch as they fight for a playoff spot.

