NFC East Power Rankings: Cowboys stuck looking up as team enters Week 9

The Dallas Cowboys dropped a tough one to the Denver Broncos in Week 8. Just where should the team be ranked in the NFC East Power Rankings heading into Week 9?

Tyler Reed

The Dallas Cowboys bench in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
The Dallas Cowboys bench in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys did not have the ideal Week 8 performance. It was the Denver Broncos who would hand the Cowboys a 20-point drumming this past week.

However, it's a new week, which means it's time to look ahead. But before we get to kickoff this week, let's take one final look at the week that was.

Here are our NFC East Power Rankings as the NFL regular season moves into Week 9.

4. New York Giants

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll walks off the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll walks off the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The New York Giants were unable to sweep the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles took the Giants down 38-20 in their Week 8 rematch.

However, the Giants didn't just lose an NFC East game; they lost rookie running back Cam Skattebo to a heartbreaking ankle injury. Just a few weeks ago, it felt like the Giants were a team on the rise. Now, they look like a team on the decline.

3. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Speaking of a team on the rise, many believed the Cowboys were on the rise after an impressive Week 7 win over the Commanders.

Unfortunately, the team's Week 8 performance proved that thought to be just a mere dream. The Cowboys are going back to the drawing board before a much-needed win in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals.

2. Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota.
Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

With starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Washington Commanders look like a top NFC team. Without him, well, it doesn't look as sharp.

The Commanders dropped their third straight game in Week 8. Still, if this team is healthy, they are the best threat to taking down the Eagles in the NFC East.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Eagles were the winners of the lone NFC East matchup in Week 8. It feels that as the season has gone along, the Eagles have only gotten stronger.

It will take some drastic changes to knock the reigning Super Bowl champions off the top spot in the division.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson celebrates with wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson celebrates with wide receiver DeVonta Smith. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

