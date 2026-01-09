Cowboys’ defensive coordinator search runs into unexpected pushback

The Dallas Cowboys moved on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus early this week and have begun the search for his replacement. While they have yet to conduct any interviews, they have reached out to teams to express an interest in meeting with some of their coaches.

Teams typically don't block coaches from seeking a promotion, which was the case with several candidates the Cowboys asked to meet with. That wasn't true with Jeff Ulbrich, who is still under contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

Dallas requested an interview with Ulbrich, but the Falcons denied them. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, Ulbrich might not be on the way out, even after the Falcons decided to fire head coach Raheem Morris. He says an interview can happen later if the head coach selected by Atlanta wants a different defensive coordinator.

The Cowboys were denied by Atlanta to talk with Jeff Ulbrich for DC job, according to sources. He remains under contract w/ the Falcons despite their search for a head coach. A potential interview can be revisited later if they hire a HC, who has a different coordinator in mind. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 8, 2026

NFL insider Jordan Schultz added that team owner Arthur Blank is a fan of Ulbrich and plans to recommend him as the defensive coordinator once they hire a coach. Blank said that the head coach will make the final decision, but he's a believer in Ulbrich.

Cowboys staff has ties to Jeff Ulbrich

New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich on the sideline in the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

While Ulbrich has no direct ties to head coach Brian Schottenheimer, he does know one of the team's defensive assistants well.

From 2021-2024, Ulbrich worked under Robert Saleh as the defensive coordinator for the New York Jets. During that time, his defensive line coach was Aaron Whitecotton, who has the same position in Dallas.

Ulbrich also spent that time with Quinnen Williams, who is the leader of the Dallas defensive line. Williams had plenty of success under Ulbrich and Whitecotton, including a sensational 12-sack campaign in 2022.

As for the interviews that were approved, the Cowboys will meet with Denver Broncos pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard, Minnesota Vikings pass game coordinator Daronte Jones, and Cleveland Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda. The dates for these interviews are not known.

