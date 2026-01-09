Brian Schottenheimer wasn't a popular selection when announced as the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, but he impressed once he was in the role.

There are areas for improvement, but it's easy to see why players love being around him. Coach Schotty is positive, focused on teaching, and full of energy.

While looking for a new defensive coordinator, it's safe to say Schottenheimer wants someone who shares some of his passion. That being the case, there's a perfect candidate out there in Jim Leonhard, the assistant head coach and defensive pass game coordinator for the Denver Broncos.

A viral video put together by Bobby Belt shows how eerily similar Schottenheimer and Leonhard see the game. The clip starts with Schottenheimer expressing his desire to find someone who is a great teacher. A video of Leonhard is then heard saying, "Coaching is all teaching."

Schottenheimer also said he wants a great communicator. Again, Leonhard fits the bill, and gave his opinion on how important it is to know how to get through to each and every player.

Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard signals for an extra point after a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

"You know, maybe you have to find a different way to reach all the guys. And I learned a lot about how to individually kind of hit guys and push the right buttons to get them to respond and be able to have success on Saturdays."

As for passion, Leonhard has that as well, saying he wants players who love football and are willing to be coached hard.

"Do you love football? Or do you love being a football player and what that brings? If you love football, you're willing to be coached hard, you wanna learn, you're gonna put in extra time, all that stuff."

Jim Leonhard on the details

Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard, center, is shown during the first quarter of a 2022 game. | Mark Hoffman / USA TODAY NETWORK

The most interesting comments from Leonhard, however, are his views on coaches making things complicated. He claims that while there's a lot of detail, it's coaches who can make a simple game more complicated.

"Football is a simple game complicated by coaches. We really can make this game a lot bigger than it is now. It is a very intricate game at the highest levels. There is a lot of detail. Do not get me wrong, but I think there is a lot of times where we try to make the game more complicated than it needs to be."

If Jim Leonhard clips sound familiar, it's because his philosophy is everything Brian Schottenheimer said he wanted in a coordinator on Wednesday: pic.twitter.com/Usss7U9uxh — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) January 9, 2026

It's fair to ask if Matt Eberflus was one of those coaches who made things more difficult. That would explain why players still had no idea where to line up in the secondary during Week 18.

With someone such as Leonhard, that shouldn't be an issue since he understands that simplifying things is a must.

Dallas has requested an interview with Leonhard, who is enjoying a bye week after Denver locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a week off in the Wild Card Round.

