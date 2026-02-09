Potential Cowboys Trade Target Reportedly Makes Big Statement on Future

Ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline, the Dallas Cowboys were rumored to be interested in trading for Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

At the time, the Raiders weren’t ready to move on from Crosby, and despite their struggles, he wasn’t pushing for a move. That may no longer be the case with reports coming out saying Crosby could be ready for a fresh start.

Crosby, who was unhappy with being shut down due to a knee injury late in the season, is said to be frustrated with the Raiders. Jay Glazer even says he’s told minority owner Tom Brady that he won’t play for the team again.

Jason LaCanfora echoed that statement, quoting an unnamed general manager who said Crosby will retire before playing for Las Vegas again.

“He told Tom Brady,” the unnamed G.M. said. “That’s a fact. He told them he’ll retire before he ever plays for them again. But I’m not sure they’re actually going to trade him. Myles Garrett said the same thing last year, and we know how that ended up.”

What would a Maxx Crosby trade look like?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The big concern for the Cowboys, or any other team interested in Crosby, would be the asking price. Not only did he sign a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension in 2025, which has to be considered, but the Raiders would be able to command a lot in trade. Adam Schefter appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and said the Raiders would want a deal similar to what Dallas got for Micah Parsons.

"I think there's a feeling around the league that Maxx Crosby would like to be traded,” Schefter said.

“I know that the Las Vegas Raiders would prefer not to trade him. I was told it would take a Micah Parsons like package to even consider dealing Maxx Crosby"

The Cowboys sent Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for two first-round picks. With so many other holes on defense, it's hard to see them making such an investment in Crosby. If the price comes down to one first-round pick, however, Dallas could be interested.

