Cowboys Urged to Trade First-Round Pick for All-Pro Pass Rusher
After the Dallas Cowboys traded away Micah Parsons, they struggled to generate consistent pressure on the quarterback.
They're expected to address that concern this offseason, and while they could look for help in free agency, the 2026 NFL draft seems to be their best bet at finding a starter. That doesn't mean they have to settle for a rookie, however,
Dallas is being urged to use one of their two selections in Round 1, preferably No. 20, to trade for Maxx Crosby, who, according to Jay Glazer, is reportedly ready to move on from the Las Vegas Raiders.
Glazer was a guest on Yahoo Sports Daily and was asked what type of haul Crosby could bring the Raiders, and he stated that it could be for more than what Dallas got when they traded Parsons.
"Probably more than Micah. So the day it happened, no less than 20 teams called me and asked, dude, is this real? Can we get him? What's it for? I'm like, God, we're not there yet, but yes, it's real," Glazer said.
Glazer added that Las Vegas isn't interested in trading Crosby, but the five-time Pro Bowl defensive end isn't interested in sitting through another rebuild.
Would Maxx Crosby really get more than Micah Parsons?
If Glazer is correct that Las Vegas would get more in a trade than Parsons, there's no reason for the Cowboys to get involved.
They received two first-round picks from the Green Bay Packers, and have already sent one to the New York Jets in the Quinnen Williams trade. With as many holes as they have on defense, sending more than one first round pick wouldn't be advisable.
That said, if they can get Crosby for the 20th pick, it would be well worth it. That would also mean the Cowboys can claim they won the Parsons trade, since they would have essentially turned Parsons, plus a second-round pick, into Williams and Crosby.
