New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Takes Wild Turn With Shock WR Pick in Round 1

The Dallas Cowboys were the most represented team at the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl Games, with eight players earning the nod. Of course, a majority of the team's Pro Bowlers were on the offensive side of the ball, highlighting the lack of talent on defense.

That's why the offseason will be important, especially with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker set to overhaul the unit.

Luckily for the Cowboys, the team holds two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft, where they can add multiple impact players who could bolster the roster at multiple levels.

With the season about to officially end this weekend. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com shared his latest first-round mock draft, which would leave everyone stunned.

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs and cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. against the Indiana Hoosiers | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

With the first pick, the Cowboys follow a recent trend by adding Ohio State do-it-all defensive back Caleb Downs, before making a shocking pick to add another weapon for Dak Prescott and the offense.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

A closer look at the latest 2026 first-round projections for Dallas can be seen below.

Pick No. 12: Caleb Downs, defensive back, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs celebrates a defensive stop in the 2025 Cotton Bowl for the College Football Playoff | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Cowboys fans have been excited about the possibility of adding Caleb Downs, thanks to his versatility in the secondary. Dallas finished the 2025 campaign dead last in the league in pass defense, so the team desperately needs a spark.

Zierlein writes, "Besides being a menace in the box and as an overhang nickel, Downs is a culture piece, which Dallas desperately could use on defense."

Last season, Downs recorded 68 tackles, five tackles for a loss, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Pick No. 20 (via Packers): Jordyn Tyson, wide receiver Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson celebrates his touchdown against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

With the luxury of having two first-round picks, the Cowboys could throw a curveball with the No. 20 overall selection by taking the best available player on the board. And while wide receiver is not an immediate need, Tyson adds more flexibility to the team's long-term plans at the position.

"With George Pickens set to test free agency, the Cowboys could find a plug-and-play replacement who studied under Hines Ward at Arizona State," Zierlein wrote.

During his final season at Arizona State, Tyson hauled in 61 catches for 711 yards, and eight touchdowns despite playing just nine games due to injury. In 2024, Tyson had the best season of his career, with 75 catches for 1,101 yards and 10 scores.

