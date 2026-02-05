Cowboys Named as Preferred Trade Destination for Disgruntled Superstar

It was tough for the Dallas Cowboys, who traded away Micah Parsons ahead of the season, to get after the quarterback in 2025.

New defensive coordinator Christian Parker will be tasked with getting this corrected, but he needs more talent. That’s why fans have been clamoring for a big move, such as trading for Maxx Crosby.

MORE: Cowboys Legend Gives Scorching Hot Take on Tom Brady Hall of Fame Candidacy

There were reports that Dallas was interested in trading for the Las Vegas Raiders’ All-Pro ahead of the deadline last season, but Crosby had no interest in leaving. That’s no longer the case, with Crosby now ready for a fresh start. And according to On SI’s Grant Cohn, the Cowboys are one of his preferred destinations.

“Maxx Crosby is available, and from what I'm hearing, he is not against joining the 49ers," Cohn said on the Cohn & Krueger show.

"The Niners aren't necessarily his first choice," Cohn added. "He'd like to go to Dallas. He'd like to go to Detroit."

There are no confirmed reports saying Crosby has given a wishlist, but it’s worth keeping an eye on the situation. Dallas would give Crosby an opportunity to shine while Crosby would vastly improve the pass rush in Dallas.

How did it fall apart in Las Vegas?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby reacts after a tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

It was less than a calendar year ago when Crosby signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension with the Raiders. What happened in such a short time to change Crosby’s feelings about the team?

MORE: Bengals Pro Bowl Duo Shows Respect to Pair of Dallas Cowboys Stars

According to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, Crosby was upset when the team shut him down at the end of the year due to a lingering knee injury.

“And then Maxx is on the other line going ‘Man, screw these guys. They’re shutting me down. I am not about this. Hell, no. I’m not doing it. I left the facility. I’m out. I want to get traded. I’m done.’ I was kind of trying to talk [Maxx] off a ledge,” Glazer said while appearing on Yahoo Sports Daily.

Crosby is also rumored to have no interest in another rebuild, which is set to take place in Las Vegas.

New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Takes Wild Turn With Shock WR Pick in Round 1

6 Dallas Cowboys Dream Targets in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Cowboys Urged to Trade First-Round Pick for All-Pro Pass Rusher

Pending Free Agent George Pickens Being Recruited by NFC Rival, Per CeeDee Lamb