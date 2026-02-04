Pending Free Agent George Pickens Being Recruited by NFC Rival, Per CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver George Pickens is set to hit the open market in NFL free agency if the team cannot agree to a long-term deal or utilize the franchise tag in the coming weeks.

If Pickens hits free agency, he will be in high demand, and it looks like one player would love to have him join him with an NFC rival.

Fellow star pass-catcher CeeDee Lamb appeared on Up & Adams with Kay Adams following the Pro Bowl Games and revealed that former Cowboys star Micah Parsons is already hard at work recruiting Pickens.

According to Lamb, Parsons has tried recruiting Pickens to the Green Bay Packers, but he is optimistic the Pro Bowl Offensive MVP will remain in Dallas.

"They’re not getting him," Lamb said.

Dallas Cowboys wide receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb react during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Lamb and teammates like Dak Prescott have been adamant that they want Pickens to return to Dallas, and the Cowboys' front office has echoed the sentiment. Pickens has also expressed a desire to stay with the Cowboys.

While appearing on Radio Row during Super Bowl Week, Lamb added that the team "needs" Pickens back so the two can have a full season together.

"“I need GP back," Lamb told former NFL quarterback turned NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms. "We need to have the full season that we were supposed to have."

Baller @_CeeDeeThree on free agent George Pickens:

“I NEED GP back. We need to have the full season that we were supposed to have.” pic.twitter.com/V4mdAvLpAH — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) February 4, 2026

With many prominent voices around the organizations campaigning for the team to re-sign Pickens in the offseason, let's hope that Jerry Jones is listening. And, ideally, the team will get to work on a contract extension sooner rather than later to avoid another ugly situation like we saw a year ago with Micah Parsons.

Last season, Pickens hauled in 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns -- which were all career highs. As a result, Pickens was named to his first Pro Bowl.

