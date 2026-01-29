Cowboys 'Most Likely' Cap Casualties Include 53-Game Starter, All-Pro DT

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot to take care of during the NFL offseason, with several difficult decisions on the horizon after reshuffling the coaching staff.

A main focus for the team will be revamping the defense, which means there will be several of new faces being welcomed and familiar faces getting shown the door.

Dallas is currently up against the salary cap wall, but can free nearly $100 million with a series of moves, like restructuring contracts to the likes of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, and cutting some cap casualties.

Bleacher Report recently looked at the "most likely cap casualties for every team" in the league, with the Cowboys likely to have a trio of defenders on the chopping bloack.

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The biggest cap savings would come from a difficult move: saying goodbye to defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who the team acquired as part of the pre-season trade of Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. The move would save $21.5 million.

While Clark was impressive for the Cowboys, the team has a lot of money invested in the position thanks to Osa Odighizuwa and NFL trade deadline acquisition Quinnen Williams.

"The problem now is that the Cowboys are set to spend over $60 million in cap space on three defensive tackles," Alex Ballentine writes. "Osa Odighizuwa ($20.8 million), Quinnen Williams ($21.6 million) and Clark ($21.5 million) are each set to make over $20 million in 2026. It's pretty hard to justify keeping all three financially and Clark has no guaranteed money."

Another familiar face who could get cut is safety Malik Hooker, who has started 53 games during his tenure with the Cowboys. Hooker turns 30 in April, and his release would save the team $6.9 million. Finally, another recently acquired player, linebacker Logan Wilson, would save $6.5 million as a pre-June 1 cut.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"Wilson was frustrated by his diminishing role in Cincinnati then only ended up playing 50 percent of the defensive snaps in Dallas. The Cowboys have to decide if they want to keep paying the 29-year-old when they have a considerable amount of cap space to clear," the article states.

The good news for Dallas is it has plenty of ways to clear up space for free agency and to bring in players better-suited for the future. We'll just have to see how the front office approaches a new era with some fresh faces making calls.

