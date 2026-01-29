6 Dallas Cowboys Dream Targets in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Despite winning just seven games in 2025, the Dallas Cowboys have faith they can turn things around and become contenders in the NFC in 2026.

Offensively, the confidence makes sense. Brian Schottenheimer led one of the more efficient units during his first season as head coach. Defensively, however, there's a lot of work to be done.

Dallas hopes the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker will help, but they need more talent. That's why this list of six dream NFL free agent targets is heavy on the defensive side.

The Cowboys won't be able to sign all these players, but if they want to improve in 2026, they need to be on their wish list.

Tyler Allgeier, RB

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cowboys want to re-sign Javonte Williams following his breakout campaign, which is a smart plan. They should still add depth to the running back position, with Tyler Allgeier standing out as an ideal fit.

A bruising back at 225 pounds, Allgeier topped 1,000 yards as a rookie in 2022. He’s since been the No. 2 back behind Bijan Robinson, and would find it plenty of success in the Cowboys’ zone running scheme.

Reed Blankenship, S

Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship celebrates after an interception in the second quarter against the Cowboys. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As Parker installs his system this offseason, it would be nice to have a player who can help the team catch on quickly. That’s why a strong communicator with two years experience under Parker, such as Reed Blankenship, makes perfect sense.

Dallas needs better play in the secondary and Blankenship would be an upgrade.

Nakobe Dean, LB

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean reacts against the Detroit Lions. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Another free agent target with ties to Parker is Nakobe Dean. The Eagles' linebacker has been impressive when on the field but injuries have held him back. The Cowboys should still roll the dice given his upside.

Alontae Taylor, CB

New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor reacts to sacking New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Jerry Jones admitted the Cowboys made a mistake letting Jourdan Lewis leave in free agency last year. He said they undervalued the nickel cornerback position, which is a fair assessment.

That’s why it wouldn’t be surprising to see them target a slot corner this offseason, which should put Alontae Taylor atop their wish list. Taylor can play on the outside as well, but his talent as a nickel corner is what makes him stand out.

Odafe Oweh, EDGE

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh celebrates a sack against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Dallas is expected to target pass rushers with one of their two picks in Round 1. That doesn’t mean they shouldn’t look to free agency for veteran help as well.

If they want an ascending pass rusher who can instantly upgrade their defense, Odafe Oweh could be their guy. He came on strong for the Chargers after being traded midseason, and would open things up for the Cowboys in the draft. Filling their biggest need would eliminate the urge to reach if the top pass rushers are off the board by pick No. 12.

Riq Woolen, CB

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Even if the Cowboys land Alontae Taylor, they could still use more help at cornerback. That’s why they should consider Riq Woolen, who tied for the league lead in interceptions as a rookie in 2022.

Woolen hasn’t been a great fit under Mike Macdonald with the Seahawks, which is why he’s expected to hit the open market. If that proves to be the case, Dallas needs to do all they can to sign the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder.

